KENDALLVILLE — Following reports of some incidents of fights, vandalism and unsportsmanlike behavior between East Noble and Hobart fans at Friday night’s semi-state game, East Noble Superintendent Ann Linson posted the following message to the school district’s Facebook page:
“As some of you may have seen/read, there are fans from last Friday’s visiting football team who did not receive the true hospitality and kindness that our communities generally show to each other and all visitors.
It is unfortunate that there were some situations that did not make us proud and that is what is now stamped into the memories of these visitors. It is also unfortunate that some of the information circulating is not correct.
During my tenure as high school principal and now superintendent, I have only known our community to be very caring for others regardless of the diverse differences that are unique to each of us. What I know is our community supports ENSC students and families either through encouragement, compassion, or finances for those who need help.
When we have students or families in need, our communities always step up and help. Our students, K-12, are continuously involved in community service activities and have a strong understanding of the importance of giving back to others. We have graduates who have become successful doctors, lawyers, Olympians, teachers, astronauts, engineers, automotive technicians, welders, marine mechanics, etc. Our students graduate prepared for life success as a result of quality educators, supportive families, and engaged business and industry leaders. Our students have choices in life as a result of their education and community guidance.
I want to thank you all as you continue to support our students. Together we will stay strong by believing in our community and its true compassion and heart!
See you all Saturday at the State Football game! Go Knights!”
Hobart fans posting to school’s page didn’t seem appeased by the message. Hobart fans alleged that they were assaulted, had vehicles vandalized or were otherwise taunted and bullied by East Noble fans.
“Watching from a live stream you could hear and see the disrespect from the EN side. The words they spoke in the stands where heard in the stream, the cow bell that should not have been allowed ringing constantly, car lights flashing that should not have been allowed, and disrespectful booing. I cannot imagining being there,” posted Barbara Tinoco.
“Still waiting for apology? No one should have to worry about going to a football game and be assulted [sic], cars vandalized and over all disrespect to our athletes. It really blows my mind that you think things were taken out of context. You can’t even face what was done. Hobart fans and students would have never done what you did,” posted Donna Hooper Joswiak.
But several local posters also indicated that the bad behavior cut both ways.
“It is very sad to me that a few bad apples can ruin it for many and just because of that does NOT define out [sic] ‘whole community.’ The Hobart fans are probably unaware of the countless taunting they put on our football boosters page last week that we had to delete but yet so quick to assume we have no class,” Cheryl McClure Parker of LaOtto posted.
“It’s sad when the athletes have better sportsmanship, than fans in the stands. Rude people are everywhere! Those select few, that may have been out if [sic] line, DO NOT represent the players on our team, our coaches, our administration, town officials, or citizens. The ones who did the wrong doing on either side need to apologize personally. Ranting on social media isn’t the answer, it just shows more immature conduct,” Cheryl Isaac Depew of Kendallville posted.
The Indiana High School Activities Association has a detailed sportsmanship program and also awards school districts who meet the IHSAA’s high standards on a yearly basis.
East Noble was recipient of a Sportmanship Award in the 2011-12 school year, according to IHSAA record, while Hobart has not received the designation.
The IHSAA offers the following guidelines to parents and students attending athletic and other extracurricular events:
Responsibilities of Parents
1. Realize that a ticket is a privilege to observe a contest and support high school activities. It is not a license to verbally assault anyone or act in an outrageous manner.
2. Realize that athletics are part of the educational experience and that its benefits go beyond the final score of the contest.
3. Respect the decisions made by officials and learn the rules of the game to better understand their decisions.
4. Participate in positive cheers and refrain from encouraging those who take away from the spirit of the contest.
5. Respect and support the task of the coaches.
6. Respect opponents as students, and acknowledge them for striving to do their best.
7. Be a parent your child would be proud of! Be a fan, not a fanatic!
Responsibilities of Student Fans
1. Realize that a ticket is a privilege to observe a contest and support high school activities, not a license to verbally assault others or be generally obnoxious.
2. Know and demonstrate the fundamentals of sportsmanship.
3. Respect, cooperate and respond enthusiastically to cheerleaders.
4. Respect the property of the school and the authority of school officials.
5. Stimulate desired crowd response using only positive cheers, signs and praise without antagonizing or demeaning opponents.
6. Show respect for an injured player when he/she is removed from the contest.
7. Do not applaud errors by opponents or penalties inflicted upon them.
8. Do not heckle, jeer or distract members of the opposing team. Respect opposing spirit groups, fans, coaches and participants.
9. Never criticize the players or coaches for the loss of the game.
10. Respect yourself, your team, officials, coaches, opponents and fans.
11. Refrain from using profanity, racial or sexual comments and intimidating language or actions directed to others.
