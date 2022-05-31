ROME CITY —Wind chimes tinkled softly in the stiff breeze on a sunny Sunday afternoon at Orange Township Cemetery as people gathered to remember those who gave their lives in service to the United States.
In the line of American Legion honor guard members stood Pearl Harbor survivor Jack Garrett, holding the honor guard’s flag yet one more time. At 102, Garrett uses a walker now, but still carries his military bearing.
Garrett is among an elite group of Pearl Harbor survivors, now in their late nineties or who are centenarians. He’s believed to be the oldest active member of an American Legion honor guard in the nation.
Garrett is a longtime member of American Legion Post 381 in Rome City, where he served as an officer, including commander. In 2016, at the age of 96, he served as Noble County’s oldest torchbearer for the Indiana Bicentennial Torch Relay.
Garrett is the father of two daughters and a son, Anita Leland, Chuck Garrett and Diane Markiton. He made his home on Sylvan Lake for many years before recently moving to Wabash to live with Anita. She and Chuck attended Sunday’s ceremony with their father.
Garrett said he joined the American Legion in 1947, even before he finished his duty in the United State Navy.
“My dad was in World War I,” Garrett said after the ceremony. “He signed me up for the Legion before I was out of World War II.”
Garrett served on the USS St. Louis, which was sitting in the navy yard at Pearl Harbor for repairs when the attack came on Dec. 7, 1941.
“All eight boilers were down for repairs,” he recalled.
Garrett said his remarkable longevity is “because of good genes.” His sister will celebrate her 99th birthday on June 5 and his brother will turn 95 later in 2022.
Legion Chaplain Randy Page opened and closed the half-hour ceremony with prayer. Michie Richards sang the national anthem. The poem, “In Flanders Field” by John McCrae, was read aloud, followed by the names of fallen veterans.
Robert Newman of American Legion Post 178 in Garrett, was the featured speaker. He reminded the audience of “the brave men and women who step forward to take the oath” in service, noting that 7,000 veterans have died in the global war on terrorism.
He said service men and women believe in a strong defense, keeping America safe and preserving American core values of God, country and families.
Newman has served in Legion offices at the post, state, and national levels. He is currently chairman of the National Internal Affairs Commission and is on the National Legislative Council.
The honor guard was comprised of members from American Legion Post 240 in Avilla. Kendallville VFW, American Legion Post 86 in Kendallville, and American Legion Post 381 in Rome City. Post 381 officers, Commander Richard Guilfoyle, Auxiliary president Diann Scott and Sons of the American Legion Commander Mike Moore placed the memorial wreath.
