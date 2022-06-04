ALBION — The graduating class of 2022 at Central Noble Junior/Senior High School along with family members gathered Friday night to celebrate the completion of their high school careers.
In total, 104 seniors received their diplomas in the high school gymnasium.
The ceremony started off with High School Principal Shawn Hoover addressing the class of 2022 about crossing the finish line.
“This year is unlike any other one for me because my own kids are part of this graduating class,” she said.
Hoover thanked the school’s staff members for all they’ve done for her kids and the rest of the graduating class.
“I know you all are prepared for the next part of your lives,” she said. “No matter what path you choose to go on, we hope you will take a bit of us with you.”
She thanked Superintendent Troy Gaff for his service to the school as he plans to leave Central Noble in July to take the position as principal of Prairie Heights Elementary School.
After her speech, she welcomed her son, Will, to the stage to speak as the salutatorian of the class of 2022.
He spoke about what he and his classmates have gone through for the past two years as high school students.
“Two years ago, we were living through covid and were forced to do virtual learning,” Will Hoover said.
He added at the time, gasoline was only around $2 per gallon and now has gone up a lot.
“Thanks Biden,” Will Hoover said. The audience erupted in laughter and began cheering.
He addressed his classmates by saying he takes with him the many memories he made at Central Noble.
His brother, Jackson Hoover, spoke after him as the valedictorian of the class.
He spoke about how everyone will leave the school as many different people, some as students and others as athletes.
“What matters is that you move forward,” Jackson Hoover said.
He added that there will be days that people remember throughout their lives and that while everything has an ending, they also have a beginning.
Following his speech, the audience experienced a performance by the Central Noble choir and senior band ensemble.
The graduates then began to walk across the stage to receive their diplomas.
The audience watched a slideshow with photos of students from the senior class from their younger years.
After the slideshow, the ceremony concluded with Senior Class President Audrey Brumbaugh briefly speaking to her fellow graduates, the changing of the tassels and throwing their caps into the air.
