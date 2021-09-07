ALBION — Four local attorneys have applied for consideration from Gov. Eric Holcomb to be the next judge of Noble Superior Court 1.
Former Noble County Prosecutors Steven Clouse and Eric Blackman, current Noble County Deputy Prosecutor Erik Murray and Kendallville attorney Chris Jansen all sent applications to the governor’s office in hopes of succeeding Superior Court 1 Judge Robert Kirsch on the bench.
Kirsch submitted his letter of resignation to the governor on July 9, with his last day as judge coming up in October. Kirsch, 68, said “it’s time” to retire. He’s been the judge in Superior Court 1 since January 2007.
Judges serve six-year terms and Kirsch was last elected in 2018, meaning his current term runs through the end of 2024.
Unlike political positions that are filled by party caucus when a vacancy occurs mid-term, judicial positions are filled by appointment of the governor.
Applications were due to the governor’s office by Aug. 25. Holcomb usually tries to make a judicial within 75 days, although the ongoing pandemic has sometimes led to longer consideration time lines, his spokeswoman said.
The four applicants are all familiar faces to Noble County courtrooms.
Clouse served as Noble County Prosecutor for 16 years from 1999 through 2014 and since leaving office has represented multiple local municipalities as town attorney as well as continuing a private practice located in Albion. Clouse is also a current Kendallville City Council representative, a position he would have to resign if chosen as judge.
Blackman was Noble County Prosecutor from 2015 through 2018, taking the office after defeating Clouse in the 2014 election. Blackman served one term as prosecutor before being defeated in the 2018 Republican prosecutor primary by current Prosecutor Jim Mowery. After losing the primary, Blackman ran against Kirsch as an independent for the Superior Court 1 judgeship, losing by about a 2-to-1 margin. Blackman had been working as a deputy prosecutor in Tippecanoe County before more recently taking a deputy prosecutor role in Allen County.
Murray is a current deputy prosecutor for the Noble County Prosecutor’s Office and the youngest attorney in the pool. After obtaining his law degree in 2014, Murray previously worked for the Indiana Department of Child Services from 2015-2017 and then worked two years in private practice in Columbia City before joining the Noble County Prosecutor’s Office in 2019.
Jansen, who runs a private practice out of Kendallville, previously in his career served as a probation officer for 11 years before becoming licensed as a lawyer. Jansen practices primarily criminal defense and family law out of his practice and, combined with his past probation position has given him more than 20 years experience in local courtrooms. Jansen has also been active in the Kendallville Rotary Club, recently serving as that group’s president.
Judges are technically employed by the State of Indiana. Superior Court judges in Indiana are currently being paid $159,512 per year in total compensation, according to the state’s salary database.
Superior Court 1 typically handles Noble County’s highest and lowest felony offenses, with the local case assignment rules sending most Level 6 felony cases to Superior 1, as well as the highest level felony charges including Level 2 and Level 1 felonies, as well as murder cases.
Noble Circuit Court typically handles mid-level felonies, while Noble Superior Court 2 processes mostly misdemeanor and infraction cases on the criminal side.
Superior Court 1 also handles juvenile criminal cases as well as other types of juvenile and mental health cases.
Most civil cases are filed in Circuit Court and Superior 2.
