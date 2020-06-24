ROME CITY — Good ice cream, fun atmosphere and views that are tough to beat, Sundaes of Sylvan has been recognized as one of Indiana's Top 20 ice cream parlors by the state's tourism bureau, Visit Indiana.
As part of the state's ongoing 20 IN 20 campaign to highlight 20 different types of tourist attractions around Indiana, Visit Indiana released its ice cream shop list on Wednesday morning, including the well-known Rome City shop on its roster.
"Nestled on the shores of beautiful Sylvan Lake, this cute shop in Rome City offers more than 30 flavors of premium ice cream. Since Sundaes on Sylvan overlooks the lake, the back porch is the best place to enjoy an ice cream cone. It’s even accessible from the boat ramp!" the 20 IN 20 listing states.
Other shops recognized within striking distance of the region include The Chief in Goshen, Rocket Science Ice Cream in Nappannee and The Igloo in Silver Lake.
Sundaes on Sylvan, 253 Kelly Street (S.R. 9), was opened in 2000 by original owner Deedra Atz, who had married into the family of Atz who previously owned and operated Atz Ice Cream in Kendallville. She ran it for 15 years before selling in 2015 to Christine Didier-Coffman, the current owner.
Outside of your typical cones, sundaes and specialty items, Sundaes on Sylvan still offers its trademark Big Kahuna Challenge, a 10-scoop ice-cream eating challenge.
"Indiana ranks second in ice cream production in the United States, second only to California," Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch said in Wednesday's release. "From local farms to small shops, the summer months are the perfect time to get sampling."
Visit Indiana is revealing 20 lists of 20 must-see, must-do Indiana experiences, one at a time throughout this year. When you visit a destination from any of the lists, post your photos on Instagram with #The20IN20 for a chance to win a giveaway, with 20 winners selected every other month.
