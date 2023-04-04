ALBION — The Noble County Council took out some ZIRP insurance Monday afternoon — and in the process got the financial ball rolling on some $8.3 million in renovations to the Noble County Courthouse.
Renovations are needed to bring the courthouse up-to-date with its heating, cooling and electrical systems.
It will also:
• bring the structure into Americans with Disabilities Act compliance;
• allow the county to meet privacy requirements for the probation department dictated by the state;
• provide for new jury rooms;
• allow for additional restrooms;
• completely redo Noble Circuit Court and Noble Superior Court 1 on the third floor and place Noble Superior Court II on the second floor; and
• move the main entrance from the north side to the west side of the historic building.
The original cost estimate for the project was $7.6 million if done in phases while the building was still occupied, or $7 million is it were vacated.
The county had whittled those price options down by approximately $1 million.
But in recent months, expenditures — including elevator and roofing work, as well as nearly $450,000 in audio/visual equipment necessary to outfit Noble County’s courts while they are housing in the annex during the renovation process — have increased costs significantly.
The county council officially went ahead Monday with a process that would allow it to bond for $4.3 million of the project, if necessary.
The council has said it would like take out a short term loan with a financial institution to pay off that $4.3 million. It plans on using interest gained on county investments to make those loan payments.
Interest rates have been on the rise, which is good news for the county in this scenario.
In 2021 when interest rates were still low, the county received $29,000 by investing multiple funds.
In 2022, that number rose to $500,000.
Through the first three months of this year, that interest money was $239,000.
All interest money is deposited in the county’s rainy day fund. Those interest dollars should, according to county council calculations, allow the short-term loan payments to be covered.
But if the economy goes into another recession…
That’s where the ZIRP comes into play.
Shortly after the Great Recession began in 2008-2009, the federal government developed a Zero Interest Rates Policy, bringing rates to near 0.
If that happens again, the interest money on investments would dry up.
Monday’s provision would allow the county to take out a traditional bond for the project — should that interest rate collapse occur.
The ability to bond would, as Councilwoman Mary Wysong said, provide collateral for banks consideration loaning the county that money.
If the county were to bond the entire $4.3 million, property taxes would be raised to make the bond payments.
Also at Monday’s meeting:
• The council gave the Noble County Park Board approval to seek a $1,000 grant from the Convention & Visitors Bureau to fund two events which would bring together stakeholders in tourism and parks.
The first such session will run from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on April 26 at August Hills Learning, Recreation and Community Center.
• Councilman Max Franklin regarding a business at the old Dekko complex on U.S. 6 and C.R. 400E.
That business has discovered arsenic in its wells and is being forced to bring in water to its facility. The business would be coming to the county council and commissioners in the future to see what assistance the county could possibly provide.
Franklin said the company would like to see a sewer line run from the city’s water and sewer lines out to that location. A preliminary price tag put the cost of the project at $2.3 million.
