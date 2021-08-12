ALBION — Like many people at that age, upon graduation Jacob Ihrie, 29, couldn’t wait to leave Albion and see the world.
Well, the 2011 Central Noble High School graduate has done that through his service in the U.S. Navy. And after his military service was over, he wanted to come back.
On Tuesday, the Albion Town Council unanimously approved hiring Ihrie to become its new town manager. Ihrie’s first day will be Aug. 23.
Ihrie received a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University then obtained his master’s degree in city planning from Ball State University.
Ihrie will take the town manager post vacated by Tena Woenker, who left Albion for the town manager position in Avilla. Street Department Superintendent Corey Miller has been serving as the interim town manager since early July when Woenker left.
Ihrie was on hand for Tuesday’s official vote.
“I’m excited to work for you and with you,” he said.
Councilmen John Morr and Darold Smolinske served on the hiring committee. According to Morr, the town received approximately 45 resumes after advertising for the position.
Morr and Smolinske each went through the resumes and each came up with an identical top three candidates to interview.
“It was a pleasure interviewing all three candidates,” Smolinske said.
The two councilmen were also unanimous regarding who stood out among the three.
“It was obvious one of three was the right fit,” Morr said.
That fit was Ihrie.
“He grew up in Albion, and had a desire to come back to Albion in some kind of leadership role,” Morr said. “It’s been his goal for a long time.”
Also at Tuesday’s regularly scheduled meeting, Park Department Superintendent Casey Myers updated the council on the potential for a skate park to be constructed in Hidden Diamonds Park. Myers said approximately 18 people attended a 2-hour park board meeting on Monday to discuss the issue.
A private group has volunteered to do the fundraising and design for the project. But Myers has learned that any fundraising done by the group could limit fundraising opportunities for the parks department, which is in the process of developing Phase II of its work on land it owns directly to the south of Hidden Diamonds Park.
Myers said the park board isn’t saying “no” to the project, it just wants to make sure other projects aren’t adversely affected.
“We’re trying to do our due diligence,” Myers told the council. “We’re just trying to figure out how they can do it.”
Myers reported that the Splash Pad located in Hidden Diamonds Park has been busy in the recent heat.
“It’s been high usage,” Myers said. “They were waiting in line (Tuesday).”
Myers announced the Splash Pad would be closing for the season at 8 p.m. on Sept. 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.