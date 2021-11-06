SHIPSHEWANA — The Christmas season officially arrives in Shipshewana Saturday evening.
The 14th annual Lighting of Shipshewana and the town’s traditional Christmas Light Parade happen Saturday starting at 7 p.m. in downtown Shipshewana.
The return of the annual kickoff to the Christmas season in Shipshewana is expected to draw as many as 10,000 or more people to the small LaGrange County community. In 2019, attendance was estimated at over 15,000 people.
“This is by far the biggest one-night event in Shipshewana all year,” said Andrew Rohrer, one of the event’s organizers. “The atmosphere, excitement, and ‘wow’ factor are really fun.”
The parade starts at the Flea Market Grounds and proceeds through town, ending near the Blue Gate Restaurant and Shipshewana Furniture Co., where the main stage has been set for the lighting ceremony. The ceremony begins immediately following the conclusion of the parade.
The Lighting of Shipshewana features a live nativity, music by the Chuck Wagon Gang, a reading of the Christmas story, and, of course, a countdown to the lighting of the thousands of Christmas lights for which Shipshewana has become famous.
Several other events will take place before the parade including a visit from Father Christmas at the Davis Mercantile where he’ll be greeting children from 3-7 p.m. The event is free for everyone.
This year’s ceremonial grand marshal is long-time Shipshewana resident and advocate Arlene Lazzaro.
Lazzaro and her husband Carl moved from Fort Wayne to Shipshewana in January 1972. Lazzaro taught second grade at Shipshewana Scott Elementary School for 21 years while raising four daughters.
She served on the Shipshewana Town Board for several years, serving as its president from 1983 to 1990. She returned to the town board in 2010 and served for another ten years. She was on the original Shipshewana Park Board and the Strom Water Board.
Rohrer called Lazzaro “a pillar of the community and a great servant to the Town of Shipshewana.”
For more information about the parade and other activities, visit LightingOfShipshewana.com.
