Several booked into
Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Thursday morning through Monday morning, according to jail records.
Madison J. Farnsworth, 20, of the 5600 block of South C.R. 700E, Hamilton, was arrested at 5:45 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Level 6 felony. Farnsworth was held without bond.
Sasha M. Foyle, 45, of the 1200 block of North Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 4:48 p.m. Thursday on a warrant charging contempt of court. Foyle was held without bond.
Glenn J. Rugg Jr., 40, of the 900 block of South Main Street, Kendallville, was booked at 11:36 a.m. Thursday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Lyle W. Schwartz, 31, of the 1400 block of Center Street, Auburn, was arrested at 9:36 a.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Schwartz was held without bond.
Paul D. Turner, 40, of the 1000 block of U.S. 6, Corunna, was arrested at 4:11 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court. Turner was held on $1,000 bond.
Danny L. Whitfield, 29, of the 5200 block of East Washington Street, Indianapolis, was arrested at 12:34 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Level 6 felony. Whitfield was held on $1,000 bond.
Brandon T. Clark, 34, of the 1600 block of Sunshine Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 8 a.m. Friday on a warrant. No charging information provided. Clark was held without bond.
Sasha M. Foyle, 45, of the 1200 block of North Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 2:02 p.m. Friday on a warrant charging contempt of court. Foyle was held without bond.
Jamie R. Garcia, 40, of the 1000 block of East Seneca Street, Albion, was arrested at 8:36 p.m. Friday by Albion police on a charge of operating with a blood alcohol level between 0.09-0.15%, a Class C misdemeanor. Garcia was held without bond.
Haley A. Maurer, 30, of the 6500 block of West Orland Road, Angola, was arrested at 10:25 a.m. Friday on a warrant. No charging information provided. Maurer was held without bond.
Amanda L. Philo Clark, 40, of the 800 block of West Chestnut Street, Marion, Illinois, was booked at 9:47 a.m. Friday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Michael R. Campbell II, 28, of the 300 block of Willowbrook Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 3:39 p.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on a charge of criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor. No bond information provided.
Tristan B. Conley, 22, of the 9200 block of East Wizard of Oz Way, Cromwell, was arrested at 12:57 a.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony; and possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony. Conley was held on $2,500 bond.
Jonathan W. Martin, 33, of the 1400 block of South C.R. 055E, LaGrange, was booked at 8:58 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence. No charging information provided.
Mohammed M. Muthanna, 27, of the 1800 block of Raleigh Avenue, Kendallville, was arrested at 12:37 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a charge of invasion of privacy, a Class B misdemeanor. Muthanna was held without bond.
Paula J. Waddles, 48, of the 300 block of East Main Street, Albion, was arrested at 12:57 a.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Waddles was held on $2,500 bond.
Chad J. Johnson, 44, of the 400 block of South State Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 5:29 p.m. Sunday. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Shatara N. White, 34, of the 4300 block of Weisser Park Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 1:22 p.m. Sunday on a warrant. No charging information provided. White was held on $1,000 bond.
