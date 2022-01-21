ALBION — Well, it was nice while it lasted.
After a one year drop in most crime statistics due to the coronavirus pandemic, most categories of crime were up significantly in 2021, according to the Noble County Sheriff’s Department’s annual report released this week. Some categories surpassed pre-COVID highs.
The report, issued by Sheriff Max Weber, breaks down the statistics for the sheriff’s department’s investigations, and includes some statistics involving bookings, which are representative of all law enforcement agencies working in the county.
There was some good news.
The number of sex offenses investigated by the sheriff’s department dropped 47% year-over-year, from 53 in 2020 to 28 in 2021. There were 25 sex offenses investigated in 2019.
The number of people booked for DUI arrests countywide dropped from 179 in 2020 to 163 in 2021, a decrease of 8.9%.
There were 628 crashes investigated by the sheriff’s department in 2020, up 6.3% from the 591 investigated in 2020. In 2018, there were 729 such crashes.
The number of people booked into the Noble County Jail on narcotics-related charges from all law enforcement agencies working in the county remained steady, with 254 such bookings in 2021, compared to 255 in 2020.
That was the good news.
Drug arrests by the sheriff’s department jumped 48.6%, from 108 in 2020 to 152 in 2021. There were 118 drug arrests in 2019, the year before the coronavirus shut down parts of the country for an extended period of time.
Felony arrests by deputies continued to increase, rising from 177 in 2020 to 263 in 2021, a jump of 48.6%. Deputies made 144 felony arrests in 2019.
The number of bookings reached a four-year high, according to the report.
The number of bookings increased 17.2%, from 1,664 people in 2020 to 1,950 in 2021. There were 1,495 bookings in 2019 and 1,942 in 2018.
Weber’s report revealed that not only were more people staying in the jail — and they were there longer, too.
The jail’s average census was 120 in 2017, rose to 144 in in 2018, held steady at 134 in 2019 and 2020 and increased to 150 in 2021. The year-over-year increase was 11.9%.
The average stay in jail was a little longer than 21 days in 2018. The average stay the next year was 26 days. In 2020, the average stay was 18 days. In 2021, the average inmate was in the Noble County Jail for 25 days.
In the county’s E-911 dispatch center, overall calls for service increased from 58,342 to 64,179, a jump of 10% during that time span. In 2017, the dispatch center recorded 31,538 calls for service. There were 37,380 calls for service in 2018, and 54,266 in 2019. The average yearly increase from 2017-2021 was 19.4%.
The dispatch center received, on average, 175 calls for service per day in 2021, which is more than seven calls per hour.
The revenue report from the Noble County Jail housing Indiana Department of Corrections and federal inmates was a mixed bag compared to the year prior.
The amount the state paid into Noble County’s general fund for housing Level 6 felony inmates increased 4.4% in 2021, moving from $241,560 in 2020 to $252,210.
Income from housing federal inmates dropped 15.4%, from $365,638 in 2020 to $309,409 last year.
Overall, the sheriff’s department brought in more than $561,000 to the county’s general fund in 2021, a decrease of 7.5% from 2020 revenues.
