KENDALLVILLE — Macy Burtch is beginning to see the fruits of her labor in the Activate Noble County community garden at the Community Learning Center. A large zucchini peeks out from the leafy vine. A few more days of sunshine will ripen the green tomatoes hanging from the 20 plants.
Customers can buy produce at Activate Noble County’s Farm Stand every Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the garden on the Sheridan Street side of the CLC property. Produce sells for $1 per pound.
Burtch is ready for business with plenty of bags and a scale on a table in the shade near the garden. Customers can buy the ready-picked produce or select whatever is ready right from the garden.
Burtch is a CLC staff member and volunteer for Activate Noble County, a coalition between Parkview Noble Hospital and the Cole Family YMCA. The coalition has moved from the hospital grounds to the CLC to more closely collaborate with the community.
She began learning how to grow a community garden when she was an intern for the coalition.
“It’s my third year to do a community garden,” she said. “But it’s the first year at the CLC.”
Burtch said she’s had other volunteers help her to prepare the ground and plant the garden. A volunteer brings his tiller periodically to keep the weeds at bay and a new automatic watering system makes it easier to give the plants a deep, soaking drink instead of a shallow shower.
The Prairie Heights FFA plant sale supplied the starter plants, Butch said.
The garden is just beginning to yield its harvest now, with the peak coming in mid-to-late August. The garden has green beans, zucchini, tomatoes, onions, several kinds of peppers, watermelon, cucumbers and butternut squash.
Purple green beans are the new item in this year’s garden. The novelty-colored variety tastes the same as a regular green bean, but adds a pop of color to a three-bean salad or other dishes.
Sunflowers and marigolds ring the perimeter, attracting honeybees and other pollinators to the garden, and yielding cut flowers for bouquets. The flowers also help keep wildlife from sampling the plants, Burtch said.
For more information on the farm stand, contact Burtch at clcburtch@gmail.com or call 260-544-3455, extension 104.
