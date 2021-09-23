A rare 1873 dollar bill, minted for the First National Bank of Kendallville, will be up for auction Saturday at Strawser Auction Group, 106 E. Dutch St., Wolcottville. Auction owner Michael G. Strawser values the currency, signed by bank president John Mitchell, at between $5,000 to $10,000.
Strawser says there are only three or four of the same currency bills known to be in existence.
The auction begins at 10 a.m. with preview starting at 7:30 a.m. The coin and currency auction will include 550 other lots. There is also an online bidding option.
Strawser said there are already 80 current bidders for the historic Kendallville collectible with the highest online bid at $425 by Tuesday afternoon.
The late Cleon Point, a columnist for The News Sun back in the 1970s to the 1990s, wrote an article about Bob Black of Noble County owning one of the rare First National Bank of Kendallville dollar bills. The bank was the forerunner of the Campbell & Fetter Bank. Black was looking to sell the dollar and at the time, C&F bank president Larry Doyle estimated it to be worth $40 or $50.
The current owner is remaining anonymous.
The First National Bank of Kendallville was founded on June 12, 1863, with William Mitchell, John’s father, the president. William Mitchell, considered the father of Kendallville, died in September 1865. After the death of his older brother, Charles in 1866, John Mitchell took over as president.
The economic panic of 1893 brought the retirement of John Mitchell and the reorganization of the bank by Mitchell’s son-in-law, Archy Campbell, and his business partner, Jacob C. Fetter. They renamed it the Campbell & Fetter Bank. At its beginning on June 1, 1894, C&F had deposits of $27,507 and resources of $135,351 from the First National Bank.
