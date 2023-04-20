The cast of West Noble High School’s production of “Don’t Drink the Water” is ready for opening night Friday at 7 p.m. In the front row, from left, are Max Hawn, Lilly Storms, Isabella Barnes and Tun Aung. In the second row, from left, are Madison Lazar, Victoria Servin, Valaria Montelego, Isaac Mendoza, Nick Stoops, Graecyn Stoops, Carl;os Velez, Abigail Hawn, Victoria Storms, Kyle Barnes and Mia Owens