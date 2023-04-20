LIGONIER — Theatre33, West Noble High School’s theater troupe, is putting the final touches on its upcoming production of ¨Don´t Drink the Water¨ by Woody Allen at the high school cafetorium on Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.
Tickets are $8 for adults and $7 for students for general seating. The box office opens one hour before the show.
This is not the first time for “Don´t Drink the Water” to be on the West Noble High School stage, as the late Larry Baker directed this show at West Noble in the early 1970s.
According to current high school English teacher Brent Savchuk, who was a senior at West Noble in 1972, “Don’t Drink the Water” was the spring play. Savchuk said he helped with sound effects for the 1972 production.
¨Don´t Drink the Water¨ centers around the Hollander family, who is on vacation in the former Soviet Union. They are mistaken for spies because the father, Walter, a caterer from New Jersey, is spotted taking photos in a restricted area.
The family takes refuge in the American Embassy for the next several weeks, where they meet a nun who does magic tricks, a French chef, and a handful of other interesting and eccentric characters.
Senior Abigail Hawn portrays Sister Drobney. Hawn has not only been learning lines, but also learning magic tricks. Senior Isaac Mendoza is heading up the tech booth for this great production.
Special thanks to the Cromwell-Kimmell and Ligonier Lions Clubs for donations toward a new sound board.
The cast for “Don’t Drink the Water is: Sister Drobney, Abigail Hawn; Kilroy, Valeria Montelego; Ambassador Magee, Victoria Servin; Axel Magee, Carlos Velez; Marion Hollander, Lily Klein; Walter Hollander, Nick Stoops; Susan Hollander, Graecyn Stoops; Krojack, Mia Owens; Burns, Tun Aung; Chef Hatami, Max Hawn; Sultan of Bashir, Alicia Alcala; Sultan’s First Wife, Kimberly Correa; Kasnar, Kyle Barnes; and Countess Bordoni: Tori Storms
The crew includes director Amy Dreibelbis, assistant director Nic Weimer, stage manager Madison Lazar, costumer Madison Lazar, prop mistress Abi Hawn, tech managers Isaac Mendoza and Emily Lazar, and crew members Xander Warren, Lily Storms, Bella Barnes, Emily Chiddister, Ezra Soria and Ellie Manley.
