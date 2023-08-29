ALBION — A Fort Wayne woman is facing two Level 2 felony drug-dealing charges after methamphetamine and cocaine was allegedly located in her vehicle following a routine traffic stop Saturday night.
Krystyl L. Bounket, 35, was charged in Noble Superior Court 1 with dealing in methamphetamine with enhancing circumstance and dealing in cocaine with enhancing circumstance.
The enhancing circumstance, according to court documents, is a prior conviction for dealing in a controlled substance.
A Level 2 felony carries a sentencing range of 10-30 years in prison, with a presumptive sentence of 17 1/2 years.
The woman allegedly told investigators she was the “middle man,” on her way to a Noble County campground to deliver the drugs.
Unfortunately for Bounket, police allege she was speeding on her way to that campground.
According to affidavit for probable cause filed in the case, Noble County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Jerry Weber allegedly clocked the vehicle Bounket was driving at 70 mph to a 60 mph zone and performed a traffic stop at S.R. 3 and C.R. 100N.
During the course of the traffic stop, Weber determined that Bounket had a suspended driver’s license. She was taken into custody for that offense at that point.
Bounket allegedly admitted there was “stuff” in the car.
After being given her Miranda rights, Bounket allegedly told Weber there was marijuana and methamphetamine in the vehicle.
Weber searched the vehicle and allegedly discovered 7.4 grams of methamphetamine in Bounket’s purse.
Also in the woman’s purse, police also allegedly located a total of 7.3 grams of cocaine packaged in three separate bags as well as 4.6 grams of marijuana.
Police also seized approximately $5,537 in U.S. currency located in a box in the driver’s door of the vehicle.
Bounket was convicted of dealing in a schedule III controlled substance on Sept. 26, 2011. She was sentenced to four years.
Bounket had been convicted of driving while suspended on Aug. 22 of this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.