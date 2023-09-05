LIGONIER — The Ligonier Marshmallow Fest’s magic at Friday night’s opening was family tradition and plenty of the roasted sweet treats, along with games, great food and music in Kenney Park.
Jill Yoder of Crossroads United Way, a festival volunteer, was keeping the table of roasting supplies going, handing out sticks and the big square marshmallows to eager hands of all ages.
“I’ve got 10 cases of bags of marshmallows,” she said. “And they are just for roasting.”
Bigger kids toasted their own treats. Small children clustered around Mom and Dad at one of several small fires, intently watching the progress of browning to get it just right.
Grant Krider was roasting marshmallows with his two sons, Lorenzo and Bentley, and their mother, Jenesia.
“They love making the marshmallows,” Grant said of the boys.
“The family time, the connection with others is the appeal,” Jenesia said. “It’s a small community, and we all know everyone.”
Krider said the family comes to the festival every year. They especially like the fireworks at dusk.
“”We love the food,” Jenesia said. “It’s a way to support local businesses and organizations that are raising money.”
Entertainment Lounge is a new feature this year, offering a range of games and activities in an air-conditioned trailer: karaoke, race simulator and eight gaming systems displayed on eight large TV screens. Outside there are giant size games, corn hole, Yardzee, Yarkle, and Yard Tic Tac Toe.
Alex and Yolanda Salinas own the business, which they started earlier this year. He is a Kendallville native and served in the U.S. Army for 10 years. She grew up in Ligonier, where the Marshmallow Festival is her tradition from childhood.
They got the idea for the business when they saw similar gaming trailers in larger cities. They learned that people rented the trailers for birthday parties, weddings, bachelor parties, family reunions and other celebrations. They had looked for a similar trailer for their son’s birthday party, but found none in the region.
The couple will take the Entertainment Lounge anywhere within a 75-mile radius of Fort Wayne to serve their customers.
So why take kids to the Marshmallow Festival to get them out of the house, then play video games when they get there?
“It gets kids out of the house, but they still have something to do that they enjoy,” Yolanda said.
Crowds soon spread out on the lawn with lawn chairs and blankets to hear the music of John Ness and pick their spots to watch the fireworks at dusk. Ness drew applause with his selections, including “Imagine” by John Lennon, “What a Wonderful World” and “We Can be Friends.”
