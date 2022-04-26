ALBION — A group of citizens in the Buena Vista subdivision want a slice of a resident’s property to allow for a turnaround.
The owner of the property isn’t interested in selling it to the county, however.
So the residents want the Noble County Commissioners to take it.
During Monday’s meeting of the commissioners, a group of a half dozen or so Buena Vista residents made their second pitch for the county to condemn the property and claim it as its own.
After a lengthy discussion, the commissioners tabled the matter until it can gather more information.
On March 28, perhaps a dozen residents of the Buena Vista subdivision, located north of Kendallville near the intersection of C.R. 800N and C.R. 600E, appeared before the commissioners seeking the county’s help. A turnaround which had been used for decades for schools buses and delivery vehicles had been shut off by a home owner.
The home owner, Bob Misner, discovered that a stretch of the turnaround that passed through his property was not a deeded right-of-way to the county. Through a title search, Noble County Highway Department Engineer Zack Smith verified that the stretch of road was not county property.
When the county did some paving a couple of years ago in the subdivision, Misner declined an offer to sell, instead choosing to pay for the paving of that strip out of his pocket.
Now, an East Noble school bus has to make a three-point turnaround inside of the addition.
Smith had proposed purchasing a strip of land from another property owner — who is willing to sell — to create a circle drive to solve the problem. That wasn’t good enough for the group of residents who made the return trip Monday to the commissioners meeting.
“We’ve used the turnaround for decades,” Atilla Halmagyi said. “Everything was hunky-dorey (until Misner purchased the property). All we want to do is go back to the status quo.”
Misner and his wife were sick and could not attend Monday’s meeting, Smith said.
Smith said the circle drive he proposed would be easiest and cheapest.
“It does make sense,” he said. “We can feasibly put that turnaround in there. It likely will be more expensive than the construction we had planned.”
Smith said he had been in talks with the East Noble School Corp. and that school officials were fine with either solution he had presented.
Buena Vista residents had their heels dug in, however.
“The (turnaround) is a no-go,” Halmagyi said. “We don’t want to change the landscape.”
The commissioners held off on making a decision, one factor being attempting to determine where Misner’s septic system sits. If it is close to the area in question, it would become even more expensive for the county to pay to have it moved.
Commissioner Dave Dolezal suggested the group of residents try to work out an agreement with Misner.
Also at Monday’s meeting, the commissioners agreed to get a pair of appraisals for a property it owns on Greenwood Drive in Lisbon. The county obtained title to the 1.2 acres following a tax sale in 1995. Someone is interested in acquiring that land and two adjoining parcels.
The commissioners did not take any formal action, but seemed predisposed to disposing of the property.
“I saw we should get rid of it,” Commissioner Anita Hess said.
“There’s no sense in having it,” Dolezal said. “We’re not in the business of owning property.”
The commissioners also voted 3-0 to temporarily close Noble Street in Wolf Lake from High to Pearl streets for a motorcycle rally on May 7.
