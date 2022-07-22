Several booked into
Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Thursday morning, according to jail records.
Traci M. Dean, 33, of the 4600 block of South East Riley Square, Pleasant Lake, was arrested at 2:26 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging theft. Dean was released on her own recognizance.
Johnnie F. Howard, 37, of the 72800 block of C.R. 29, Syracuse, was arrested at 12:36 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Howard was held without bond.
Billy E. Irvin Jr., 53, of the 500 block of North Main Street, Kendallville, was booked at 4:26 p.m. Monday to serve a sentence. No charging information provided.
Brooke L. McKenney, 29, of the 900 block of South Main Street, Auburn, was booked at 12:41 p.m. Monday to serve sentence relating to a court order on a Class A misdemeanor charge. No further charging information provided.
Christian M. McQuade, 28, of the 00 block of EMS B69 Lane, Warsaw, was arrested at 11:38 a.m. Monday on a warrant. No charging information provided. McQuade was held without bond.
Andy L. Ousley, 33, of the 8600 block of Wave Circle, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 8:39 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Ousley was held on $2,500 bond.
Christopher Prussia, 37, of the 2700 block of Harpine Highway, Rockingham, Virginia, was booked at 3:02 p.m. Monday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No further charging information provided.
Coletin E. Short, 20, of the 200 block of West Maumee, Angola, was arrested at 10:11 a.m. on a court order. No charging information provided. Short was held without bond.
Daniel J. Sprague, 46, of the 7200 block of West C.R. 500N, Ligonier, was arrested at 1:26 p.m. Monday on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony. Sprague was held on $2,500 bond.
Michael W. Woody, 28, of the 900 block of East Sheridan Street, Warsaw, was booked at 3:54 p.m. Monday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Christopher J. Bliven, 35, of the 200 block of West Maumee, Angola, was arrested at 11:55 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on five warrants charging failure to appear for court. No bond information provided.
Justin J. Easterday, 23, of the 100 block of Mill Road, Avilla, was arrested at 11:42 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Easterday was held without bond.
Chad D. Grigsby, 44, of the 400 block of Mercer Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 9:57 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class B misdemeanor. Grigsby was held on $1,500 bond.
James V. Hart III, 31, of the 4900 block of South Old S.R. 3, LaOtto, was booked at 9:58 a.m. Tuesday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Pedro Magallanes Jr., 40, of the 1200 block of South Main Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 9:58 a.m. Tuesday on a court order. No charging information provided. Magallanes was held without bond.
Joseph L. Sibert, 45, of the 500 block of Dowling Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 2:21 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a probation violation. Sibert was held without bond.
Sabrina R. Sowles, 56, of the 1400 block of West C.R. 450N, Albion, was arrested at 3:49 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 5 felony. No further charging information provided. Sowles was held without bond.
Paul A. Sykes, 32, of the 500 block of Front Street, Rome City, was booked at 6:23 p.m. Tuesday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Winter L. Westlake, 18, of the 3800 block of South C.R. 1175E, LaGrange, was arrested at 11:08 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. Winter was released on her own recognizance.
Rayshon X. Wright, 22, of the 100 block of East County Line Road, Syracuse, was arrested at 10:32 p.m. Tuesday by Rome City police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. Wright was held on $2,500 bond.
Robin L. Almack, 50, of the 2500 block of West Baseline Road, Albion, was arrested at 3:06 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Almack posted $2,500 bond and was released.
Kendal L. Askren, 28, of the 10500 block of North B Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:05 a.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Askren was held without bond.
Noe S. Estrada, 19, of the 100 block of Senior Way, Cromwell, was arrested at 5:20 a.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court a Level 6 felony; a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor; and a warrant charging a Level 6 felony — no charging information provided. Estrada was held without bond.
Jeffrey A. Hewes, 54, of the 100 block of Country Forest Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 12:51 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Hewes was held without bond.
Scott L. Hire, 64, of the 12700 block of C.R. 44, Millersburg, was arrested at 11:23 a.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Hire was held without bond.
Jacob M. Janda, 34, of the 800 block of East U.S. 6, Ligonier, was arrested at 3:49 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Janda was held without bond.
Blake C. Oberlin, 23, of the 2400 block of C.R. 50, Auburn, was arrested at 4:17 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Oberlin was held without bond.
