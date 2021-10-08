MILLERSBURG — An Albion man wanted on a Noble County charge for failing to register as a sex offender was arrested Wednesday in Millersburg by the Indiana State Police — while allegedly committing another sex offender violation.
Macenzie T. Martin, 40, of the 4400 block of West C.R. 270N, was booked into the Elkhart County Jail after police located him in a home less than 600 feet from a school.
As a sex offender, Martin is not allowed to be within 1,000 feet of a school.
The Noble County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office filed a Level 5 felony charge against Martin of failure to register as a sex or violent offender on Sept. 7. A warrant was issued for his arrested on Sept. 9.
Last week, Noble County authorities contacted Indiana State Troopers Brian Kreger and Joe McLaughlin about finding Martin, who they believed was no longer living in Noble County.
Kreger credited the Millersburg Town Marshal’s Office and the assistance of the Millersburg community with making Wednesday’s arrest possible.
Kreger began his hunt for Martin by contacting people who knew him.
“They thought he was in Millersburg,” Kreger said.
Kreger contacted authorities there, who helped identify the address Martin was living at.
Authorities went to the home and made contact with Martin’s current girlfriend around noon on Wednesday. According to Kreger, the woman did not know of Martin’s sex offender conviction. She allowed police to search her residence and Martin was taken into custody.
According to the public.courts.in.gov website, Martin was charged Dec. 6, 2010, with child molesting, a Class C felony. On July 14, 2011, he was convicted of the charge, receiving a four-year sentence with two years suspended.
On April 3, 2012, Martin requested that he be released from prison and put on the community transition program. The request was granted on April 9 of that year.
On Jan. 31, 2013, Martin admitted to a probation violation and was ordered to serve the remaining 18 months of his sentence.
On Feb. 14, 2014, he was charged with failure to register as a sex offender, a Class D felony. He received a one-year sentence. A probation violation was also reported in this case, and on March 30, 2016, Martin was sentence to 360 days in the Indiana Department of Correction.
Kreger said he had searched for Martin on one other occasion, at that time finding the man in Ligonier.
“This is the second time I’ve had to run him down,” Kreger said.
