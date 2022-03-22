ANGOLA — Eighteen students from Noble and LaGrange county schools won awards in judging Saturday at the Northeastern Indiana Tri-State Regional Fair at Trine University in Angola.
Students from DeKalb, Steuben, Noble and LaGrange counties competed by entering their projects in the regional science fair. Elementary and middle school projects were judged virtually. High school projects were judged in person in Best Hall.
The complete list of award winners from Noble and LaGrange county schools:
North Side Elementary School
Caroline Heal — fifth place, grade 2.
Prairie Heights Middle School
Bailey DeLancey, Nevaeh Orr and Maddison Certain — fourth place, junior behavioral and social sciences;
Michael Armstrong and Castin Day, second place, junior physics and astronomy.
Wayne Center Elementary School
Nora Jarrett — honorable mention, grade 2.
Westview Elementary School
Evan Roth and Lucas Swanson — honorable mention, grade 5;
Julie Lambright and Jenisa Kaufman — second place, junior computer sciences;
Melody Lambright and Madilyn Miller — fourth place, junior earth and environmental science;
Elizabeth Lehrer and Grace Yoder — fifth place, junior engineering;
Michael Miller and Shawn Schmucker — second place, junior engineering;
Faith Stump — American Criminal Justice Association, TAO Chapter.
