ALBION — An official vote won’t come until February, but following a public hearing Monday, the Noble County Council seemed inclined to go with a wheel tax proposal which would give the county the most bang for government grant bucks.
Following months of discussion, the council had honed in on two proposals, one which would take the surtax rate to 12.5% with a $25 minimum and a $50 wheel tax, or going to 15% surtax with a $30 minimum and $60 wheel tax.
Currently, local fees Noble County residents pay for the surtax are 10% of the state excise tax, with a minimum payment of $17.50 per registration. Newer, more expensive vehicles face higher fees, but lower-value cars or older cars are much more likely to be at the minimum.
For Monday’s public hearing, the council had advertised at the 15%/$30 rate.
The additional taxes are needed to keep pace with the county’s grant programming which has brought millions in road and bridge projects. The grants magnify the county’s spending power by up to a power of 10, with some federal grants paying 90% of a project’s cost.
But to get those grants, the county needs to have matching funds available.
The measure discussed Monday would do just that.
“If you don’t have matching funds, you can’t go after these matching fund projects,” Noble County Highway Department Engineer Zack Smith said. “A lof of counties don’t have the money to match.”
At the outset of Monday’s public hearing, Council President Denise Lemmon said there would not be a vote Monday, but that the council could vote on the measure at its February meeting.
Smith had said the 12.5% surtax rate would allow the county to maintain the status quo after the state changed a funding formula in 2019, resulting in a $300,000 annual loss to Noble County’s Motor Vehicle Highway Fund. The 15%/$30 rate would allow the county to continue to be aggressive, going after big projects with big potential payouts.
Several council members praised the work Smith had done in improving the county’s roads.
“I’m thrilled to see what’s been done in our county,” Councilman Doug Harp said.
“We are headed in the right direction,” Councilman Jerry Jansen said.
Lemmon and Councilwoman Bernie Lawson also appeared to be in favor of Smith’s aggressive approach to grant seeking.
Smith had provided the Noble County Council with several options with estimated revenue numbers from each.
Smith said the 12.5%/$25 minimum/$50 wheel plan would generate about $1.63 million per year, while the 15%/$30 minimum/$60 would take the county to about $1.95 million annually.
Prior to the 2018 increase, the county was pulling in about $700,000 in annual vehicle tax revenue. Changes made three years ago have helped boost the county to an annual revenue stream of about $1.15 million from those fees.
Under the current system, no car older than nine years is assessed more than the minimum surtax and that wouldn’t change even if the county hikes the rate, although that dollar value might increase.
Wheel taxes in Noble County are currently $40 for everything except small trailers under 3,000 pounds, which are only $7.50.
Noble County has raised its vehicle taxes a few times in the last decade.
The county raised its local taxes in 2014, with rates at 10% and $7.50 minimum surtax and $40 wheel tax. Those went into effect in 2016.
In 2018, with Smith at the helm of the highway department, the Noble County Council opted to raise that tax at his urging, keeping the 10% surtax rate the same but raising the minimum to $17.50 per vehicle, a $10 increase. Wheel taxes were left alone at $40.
“We’ve gotten a better road system with every change we’ve made,” Smith said.
Noble County Commissioners President Gary Leatherman also praised Smith’s efforts over the years, saying that 10-15 years ago, “our roads were falling apart. We were kicking the can down the street. We have to be very proactive.”
Wolf Lake’s John Metzger spoke during the public comment portion of Monday’s hearing, expressing concerns. But his big issue wasn’t with the proposal, but with the legislative change made by the Indiana General Assembly which cost the county that $300,000 annually by giving the Indiana Department of Transportation a much larger share of gas tax monies.
“We need to do a little more work with our people at the Statehouse,” Metzger said. “We need to pay attention to what’s happening at the Statehouse.”
Smith said the legislation in question happened before state Rep. Dave Abbott took office, and since Abbott has been representing the area, he has gotten routine
Scott Pounds also voiced concern, saying the wheels tax would impact a lot of people. He said he attended the meeting to make sure there wasn’t another option the county could consider in making up its shortfall.
Smith assured Pounds the wheel tax increase was the only viable option.
