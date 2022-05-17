WARSAW — The Bowen Center Board of Directors announced Tuesday the retirement of President and Chief Executive Officer Kurt Carlson.
The long-time head of Indiana’s largest community mental health center will step down at the end of June.
Robert Ryan, Bowen Center senior vice president of operations, has been appointed to succeed Carlson as president/CEO beginning July 1.
Carlson has been a fervent champion for those suffering with mental illness.
“For 49 years, Kurt Carlson has demonstrated his commitment to those living with mental illness and addiction, especially the most vulnerable low-income and underserved populations,” said Beth Pinkerton, chairwoman, Bowen Center Board of Directors. “Kurt’s visionary leadership and innovation has helped ensure those individuals have access to high quality, affordable care allowing them to live their best lives. We are privileged to continue the strong legacy he is leaving and know Dr. Ryan is the right choice to lead Bowen Center through its next phase of continued growth.”
When Carlson was hired 1989, the Center was struggling financially and had a staff of 100 serving five counties. Under Carlson’s leadership the company quickly found solid financial footing and now employs more than 1,300, serving the northern and central regions of Indiana and is growing.
The Center not only serves those suffering with mental illness, but it also boasts a large case management team, a state-of-the-art 20-bed psychiatric hospital, an Opioid Treatment Disorder recovery center and in 2020 moved into integrated care with health clinics now in Fort Wayne, Huntington and Warsaw with many more planned in the immediate future.
Carlson is a strong proponent of embracing each community fully and when faced with a need or challenge he has stepped-up to see how Bowen Center could help. That leadership style helped mentor a strong leadership team at The Center including Robert Ryan who will take on Mr. Carlson’s role in July.
“Working closely with Kurt over the years has been an honor,” Ryan said. “He has shown through his leadership that patients come first, patients have value to their community and to always see challenges as opportunities. I know that Indiana is a better place to live because of his leadership.
“As we usher in a new era for Bowen Center, we will honor Kurt’s tenure by continuing to keep our patients and the communities we serve at the forefront. I look forward to working closely with our dedicated board of directors, staff, and leadership team to build on what Kurt has been able to achieve.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.