Information in the story “Price Point: New subdivision aimed at families” in the Feb. 1 edition of The News Sun had incomplete information about the potential monthly costs of new homes.
The monthly payments cited in the article calculated using a NerdWallet mortgage calculator include the mortgage payment but also include monthly taxes and insurance payments, which are typically included in a monthly mortgage bill from a lender.
In the Feb. 5 edition of The News Sun in the story “Gold Star support,” the story also incorrectly equated the Honor and Remember flag to the “Gold Star flag.”
A Gold Star flag may refer to a U.S. service flag, which uses blue stars to denote family members serving and a gold star to indicate a family member who has been killed in service. That flag is distinct from the Honor and Remember flag, although the latter is also flown to recognize many Gold Star families.
The News Sun regrets these errors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.