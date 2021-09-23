LIGONIER ― The visitors center in Ligonier is getting another step closer towards fixing its building exterior.
The city's Redevelopment Commission approved an application for a façade grant at Wednesday morning's special meeting to replace the gutters at the visitors center building on Lincoln Way South.
Committee members heard from Building and Zoning Administrator Earle Franklin about the work they want to complete on the building.
"After adding up everything, the total costs to replace the gutters adds up to $10,415," he told committee members.
Of that total, they city would have to pay $5,207 of the costs for the project.
He said during the meeting that the building's gutters have rotted and need to be replaced.
The gutter replacement would begin as soon as they secure the funding from the façade grant.
In other business, the committee also approved $100,000 for emergency response service communications to be installed at the new fire station's tower.
During Ligonier's Board of Public Works and Safety meeting, members of the board gave approval to the police department to hire a new patrol officer after another officer had resigned recently.
Public Safety Director Bryan Shearer said officer Mike Houser resigned recently and asked the board to approve the hiring of Braydon Becker, who is in his fourth week at the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy in Plainfield.
Becker will be brought on as soon as he completes the academy and receives PERF approval to officially join the department.
