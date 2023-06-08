KENDALLVILLE — Flowers, a frog, an octopus, sculpture and splashes of color — local artists have unleashed their creativity on resin bird baths for the 2023 Art on Main project, sponsored by Historic Downtown Main Street.
The community can get an up-close look at a dozen decorated bird baths Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. during the Art Walk.
WAWK 95.5 FM The Hawk and the East Noble baseball team will be grilling hot dogs in the pocket park at Rush and Main streets for the first 300 people attending the walk.
On-air WAWK radio personality Fred Inniger will do a live remote broadcast for the event. Businesses will also have sales specials and chalk art on the sidewalks.
The bird baths will remain on display until Sept. 22, when they will go on the auction block to the highest bidders, said Kristen Johnson, Main Street manager.
“There is no set theme,” Johnson said. “Be creative and do what you want.”
Two bird baths were crafted and decorated by Impact Institute students, Bryce Roberts, Nick Kaiser, Madelyn McElroy, Audrey Bair, Xavier Allen, Aden Stanko, Lana Wolfe and Matt Quickery.
Participating local artists are Racoon Forge LLC (“The Wings Beneath Us”). Kathy Lawson, Rebecca Stahl, Ania Hornberger, Kaila Mrukk, Summer Treesh (“Pesky Pals”), Hailey LaRoy, Stephane Langelier (“Poppy”), Andrea Beachy and Helen Gebhart.
