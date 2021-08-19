KENDALLVILLE — Kendallville didn’t get picked for a “Hometown Take Over,” but TV network HGTV hasn’t forgotten about the city.
Recently, HGTV reached back out to city leaders, wondering “Where are they now?” and seeking video clips of renovation projects the city has taken on since February 2020.
What exactly HGTV is planning to do with new submissions from Kendallville is yet unclear, but city officials have been surprised and excited to keep telling the city’s story.
In February 2020, Kendallville answered a national callout looking for communities to be featured on HGTV’s “Hometown Take Over” show featuring Ben and Erin Napier.
The program, which was looking for small towns with populations less than 40,000 for a six-episode miniseries, was seeking a community that it could swarm with renovation pros to do multiple big projects including residential home remodels as well as transformative projects on public places like parks, diners and shops and other recreation facilities.
Ultimately, Kendallville didn’t get picked, with the show featuring Wetumpka, Alabama.
But that wasn’t the end of the story, as HGTV reached back out to Kendallville last week seeking a followup.
A producer from HGTV’s “Hometown Takeover — Where are they Now?!” contacted city leaders asking for new material.
“We are looking across the country for stories of inspiration and change in small towns! I remembered your application from the first round of submissions. WE WANT TO HEAR FROM YOU!” the email said. “We are looking to feature short stories of change across the country, and we would love to hear about any projects you have completed or have planned as a small town!”
The ask was looking for a new video talking about projects towns have accomplished with footage of some of the areas, as well as some before/after photos of improvements made.
“They just wanted some raw video and want things like how are we inspired by the show and what kind of progress have we made in the town since the last time we submited our video, and clips of people answering ‘Why do you love your community?’” Kendallville Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kristen Johnson said. “We scrambled and got that in.”
The city submitted its footage on a tight deadline earlier this week and now is waiting to hear more.
Johnson said she’s not sure exactly what happens next — whether Kendallville may be featured in a bigger way or even whether the followup show is a TV special or a web series or something else.
But having HGTV reach back out after receiving hundreds of entries for the original show is something noteworthy and, if all goes well, could bring more attention to efforts Kendallville is making to revitalize its downtown and beyond.
“I think they pick the entries that rose to the top,” Johnson said. “It’s exciting nonetheless.”
Since the original entry, Kendallville has completed its downtown streetscape and had building owners downtown complete thousands of dollars worth of renovations to their facades. Meanwhile, nonprofit Kendallville Restorations Inc. has been working on buying and renovating some select homes in the Main Street corridor north of the railroad tracks.
That’s on top of upcoming plans to build a new pocket park across from City Hall, ongoing work to install a solar field at the former McCray Refrigerator and some big potential projects if the city wins a $2 million PreservINg Main Street grant.
Kendallville is one of five finalists in the running for that new grant program, with a winner to be announced on Aug. 27. If selected, Kendallville would receive the funds to work on projects including “demonstration block” renovations to buildings, as well as work on spurring second-floor development downtown and establish a historical and cultural trail in the city.
