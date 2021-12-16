HUNTERTOWN — Firefighters from multiple departments battled a barn fire Wednesday afternoon and remained at the scene for several more hours dealing with several reactive batteries.
LaOtto Fire Chief Jay Squadrito said the 40-foot by 60-foot barn sustained substantial damage, but firefighters were able to prevent the blaze from spreading to several adjacent buildings on the property.
The property, 7121 Lorin Lane, is on the north side of C.R. 72 — the DeKalb-Allen county line road — between S.R. 327 and Interstate 69.
The Indiana State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.
There were no injuries.
The fire was reported at 3:22 p.m. While firefighters had the initial blaze under control in about 30 minutes, other factors meant crews remained at the scene for several hours.
The facility is used to manufacture electric boats, Squadrito said. He estimated damage to the building, boats, tools and equipment to be in excess of $100,000.
While responding, fire units were informed that all occupants of the building had evacuated but approximately 10 electric car batteries were in the barn.
“We believe the source at the time was one of the batteries,” he said. “Upon extinguishment, everything was under control. We removed the batteries from the building and the batteries started reacting, so our units had to continue to be on scene.”
Squadrito said Homeland Security was summoned for a hazardous materials check.
This was the first time his department has responded to a fire involving electric car batteries.
“It’s a whole new world with those batteries,” Squadrito said. “They’re just huge. It’s the size of a car.
“Those batteries will react,” he explained. “Once they start reacting, a cell will react with another cell. Units had to sit there and cool these batteries to keep them from reacting.
“Once we thought we were done, there were batteries sitting in the middle of the driveway that had no issues,” Squadrito added. “One went up in flames and started reacting with the others.
“They look like sparklers when they’re going off,” he said. “The cells start failing so you have to cool them.
“That’s when we brought in Homeland Security to determine if there were any hazardous materials or if we had to bring a company in to mitigate the batteries and haul them away.” It was determined there were no hazards.
Firefighters remained at the scene until approximately 9 p.m.
Approximately 30 firefighters responded, Squadrito said.
LaOtto firefighters were assisted by crews from Garrett, Auburn, Jackson Township, Huntertown, Northeast Fire of Allen County, Kendallville and Churubusco-Smith Township.
