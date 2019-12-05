KENDALLVILLE — Kendalville’s downtown Economic Improvement District will continue for another year, giving the organization time to reauthorize a voluntary tax assessment on downtown properties.
On Tuesday, the Kendallville City Council approved a new one-year extension of the EID board, which has been operating in an acting capacity since the end of 2018.
In 2018, the then-board had failed to get a majority of building owners to vote to reauthorize the voluntary tax, which generates revenue for downtown services including snow removal, decorating, tree trimming and other events.
Instead of letting the district fold, the city authorized a one-year extension of the board to operate utilizing existing cash on hand, while a new board made a second attempt on getting the reauthorization.
As of November, that second effort proved narrowly successful, with 37 of 58 eligible building owners voting yes to reinstate the tax, meeting a required 60% threshold.
That’s an ongoing process, which required the city council to grant another one-year extension to the EID while the board completes the tax reauthorization. As such, the EID expects to get no new tax revenue until 2021 at the earliest.
City Attorney Doug Atz said he will be working with the EID board soon to begin the process of reestablishing the board and reauthorizing the voluntary assessment.
“It depends how quickly it gets done and when it hits that they can then implement it,” Atz said. “It’s not been done yet.”
The board does have a budget developed for 2020. At a previous meeting, EID President Joe Sells said, with some cutbacks, the EID expects to have enough money to operate until its next tax draw, although the effort is likely to leave the coffers almost totally depleted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.