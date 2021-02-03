KENDALLVILLE — City leaders are wasting no time in moving forward on an idea to build a solar field on the former site of the McCray Refrigerator factory.
The Kendallville City Council will hold a discussion on the plan — and the $2.43 million in financing it would require — at its next meeting on Feb. 16.
Kendallville is exploring building a 1.55-megawatt solar field on the former industrial site off Wayne Street and a block west of Main Street, in order to generate electricity that will defray the hundreds of thousands of dollars in utility expenses incurred each year by the nearby wastewater treatment plant.
The proposed solar field would take up most of the 11-acre McCray site, stretching from the west end of the property all the way to Mill Street.
A small area on the north side of the lot on Wayne Street are planned for a small pocket park serving the nearby neighborhood, with another lot reserved as a site for a potential building to hold city equipment.
The solar field would include 1,174 tracking panels — the small, reflective blue-colored glass that sits on the arrays — and 2,702 fixed panels for a total power generation of approximately 1.55 megawatts.
Currently the city is spending about $216,500 per year on electricity at the plant, but the expectation is that a solar field could reduce that by about 82% to around $38,000 per year.
The city estimates it could generate approximate $6.7 million in savings over the first 30 years of use at the solar field.
The project is expected to cost about $2.35 million to build, and would require a bond amount of about $2.43 million.
The city is looking at a six-year loan that would have low payments the first five years with a balloon payment of about $2.1 million due in 2026 after the field is installed and, hopefully, already generating savings.
The city estimates the bond payments could be covered by current revenues from the sewage works over that time frame, meaning the project shouldn’t require any property tax hikes or sewage rate increases.
Kendallville hosted an informational last week to lay out the plans and get feedback from the community. On Tuesday, Mayor Suzanne Handshoe asked council members what kind of feedback they had received since.
Council members reported hearing little from constituents and nothing negative, so Handshoe asked whether the council wanted to move forward with more concrete discussion about the project.
"I think we're in a position where we can have it on at the next meeting, could we not? And see where we're at," council president Jim Dazey said.
Council member Regan Ford agreed, but said he had some questions about the financing plan and would like to discuss that in more depth. Ford had reported he had a conversation with a local banker about the proposed borrowing plan.
"The financing seems to be some questions about that but I think we should move on and take it up at the next council meeting," Ford said.
Handshoe said she could bring some information about additional financing options to the meeting to see if the city would prefer to take a different route in borrowing for the project.
Council member Steve Clouse said he wanted to ensure the public had a chance to attend the meeting and be part of the conversation, if they want. Currently the city is running virtual meetings — which can be attended by people from home with opportunities to speak — but Clouse also wanted to ensure that people could show up in person, if they preferred.
"I really think the doors to City Hall need to be unlocked if we're having this conversation in two weeks," Clouse said.
The council meets at 7 p.m. at City Hall. A link to the city's GoToMeeting will be available at a later time for people who want to attend virtually.
In other business Tuesday, the council:
• Extended COVID-19 leave benefits for city employees through June. The federal program allows people to continue receiving pay if they are required to stay home due to COVID-19 illness or quarantine or if they have to remain home to provide care for a child or family member with COVID-19, on quarantine or without child care.
• Approved a package of wording updates to the city comprehensive plan.
