KENDALLVILLE — Sometimes, simpler is better.
After seven years under the name "Experience the Heart of Kendallville," the city's official Main Street organization announced a rebranding on Friday, including a name change to "Historic Downtown Kendallville."
No questions about what the group represents now, right?
The organization's transition to becoming a stand-alone 501(c)3 organization in May 2022 was followed up more recently by completing a process to bring a fresh look and feel that reflects feedback from the community and aligns with the organization’s objectives to revitalize and enhance the vibrancy of the downtown corridor, the group said in its Friday release.
“Historic Downtown Kendallville” is the new name selected by the organization’s board of directors, a leadership team comprised of members of the community who represent a variety of demographics and perspectives and who share a passion for the transformational strategies developed to take Kendallville into the future.
Historic Downtown Kendallville is the city's official Main Street organization, which is accredited through the Indiana Main Street program and which also recently was awarded affiliate status with the national Main Street America organization.
Kendallville was tasked with seeking national accreditation for its downtown as part of the requirements of the city's $2 million PreservINg Main Street grant it received from the state.
“Changing our name and logo has been in discussion by the board for a very long time. We needed a fresh new look to go along with the exciting new changes being made downtown,” explained Kristen Johnson, Kendallville’s Main Street Manager.
“This spring, we went through a fairly rigorous rebranding process with the leadership and guidance of marketing professional, Lori Gagen. Lori is the owner of Catchy Creations LLC and she manages our website, among other things,” Johnson said. “With her help, we were able to create a logo that reflects the vision for downtown Kendallville’s future while also creating a more modern and relevant digital presence that conveys a positive and harmonious message.”
The new logo is an oval shape created by brightly colored curves that reflect an active, forward-moving community. The colors used mirror those of Indiana Main Street and Main Street America to help define the organization’s mission and purpose. Both a modern, simple font, and a more classic, cursive font are used in the name.
A distinct representation of the lamp posts installed in 2021 help define the brand’s relationship to place and pay homage to the unique, historic features of the district.
A heart, incorporated into the first letter of “Kendallville" in green, pays respect to the organization’s roots as Experience the Heart of Kendallville.
In addition to new branding, Historic Downtown Kendallville has also reviewed and updated the organization’s mission and vision statements. Those are featured on the updated website.
“Our organization is growing rapidly and building great momentum and interest, and this new branding will help foster that momentum going forward,” added Tara Streb, president of the Historic Downtown Kendallville board.
The city has been undergoing major transformations since the start of 2020.
After receiving a $600,000 state grant, Kendallville started in 2020 and completed in 2021 a $1.53 million streetscape project, which allowed the city to rebuild sidewalks and curbs and install its new decorative lights.
Following completion of the streetscape, Kendallville went and repaved Main Street and its side streets to give the downtown fresh pavement that had been delayed for years amid multiple failed attempts to secure the downtown project grant.
Also during 2020, the Kendallville Mayor's Youth Advisory Council opened "The Alley," a downtown gathering space with seating and an expansive mural, located in the alley on the south side of the Strand Theatre.
Then in 2021, Kendallville applied for and won one of two $2 million grants for the new pilot PreservINg Main Street grant, which is providing money for a major restoration and preservation work on downtown historic building facades. That project is ongoing, with construction bids expected to go out soon for the work.
Also in 2021, the city privately raised funds and then constructed the new downtown pocket park located across from City Hall at the corner of Main and Rush streets, with the space being used to host local events and concerts and offer another green-space gathering place in downtown.
Those major projects have also come on top of hundreds of thousands of dollars in 50/50 matching facade grants provided by the Kendallville Redevelopment Commission, new events drawing thousands of visitors including the Fairy, Gnome and Troll Festival and humanities projects like the new downtown historic banners and markers adorning shop windows.
Several buildings have turned over to new owners, including some long-vacant spaces like the former bank/Relaxation Station at the corner of Main and Mitchell streets with hopes of transforming it to a brewpub.
The city pushed and successfully compelled removal of the old eyesore pawn shop located just north of the railroad tracks and formed a new historic district downtown that will help ensure buildings maintain their historic features and give the city a little more control over the types of renovations and developments in its downtown corridor.
All in all, it's been a busy two and a half years in downtown.
Historic Downtown Kendallville has added several new board members since the city was named a PreservINg Main Street Pilot Community in late 2021. Those who support the economic development, design, organization and/or promotion of downtown Kendallville are encouraged to contact Johnson at kendallvillemainstreet@gmail.com to get involved.
Find more information about upcoming events, the PreservINg Main Street project, and to subscribe to the organization’s blog for future updates at www.kendallvillemainstreet.com.
