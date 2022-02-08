ALBION — Good roads aren’t cheap.
And they certainly aren’t getting cheaper.
On Monday, the Noble County Council approved an increase in the wheel tax which will impact every vehicle registered in Noble County and will keep those roads good.
Currently, Noble County residents pay a surtax of 10% of the state excise tax, with a minimum payment of $17.50 per registration. Newer, more expensive vehicles face higher fees, but lower-value cars or older cars are much more likely to be at the minimum.
The ordinance passed Monday will set the rates at 15% of the state excise tax, with a minimum of $30 per vehicle.
Someone with a new, $20,000 vehicle previously paid $50, now that same vehicle will be $75 once the new ordinance takes effect in July.
Following months of discussion, the council had honed in on two proposals, one that would take the surtax rate to 12.5% with a $25 minimum and a $50 wheel tax. The second proposal, going to 15% surtax with a $30 minimum and $60 wheel tax.
For public hearing on Jan. 3, the council had advertised the 15%/$30 minimum rate.
The additional taxes are needed to keep pace with the county’s grant programming that has brought millions in road and bridge projects. The grants magnify the county’s spending power by up to a power of 10, with some federal grants paying 90% of a project’s cost.
But to get those grants, the county needs to have matching funds available.
Prior to a 2018 increase, the county was pulling in about $700,000 in annual vehicle tax revenue. Changes made three years ago have helped boost the county to an annual revenue stream of about $1.15 million from those fees.
The council had been reluctant to increase the tax.
“Some changes are necessary just to keep u0p with the cost of living (increases),” Councilman George Bennett said. “Prices aren’t staying the same.”
The council also expressed its appreciation for all of the grant money Noble County Highway Department Engineer Zack Smith had helped bring into the county, as well as the improvement in road conditions overall in Noble County.
“That is the point,” Councilman Jerry Jansen said. “To maintain that, this is what it’s going to take.”
Noble County Coordinator Jackie Knafel said some people had contacted her with questions about how road improvements are paid for.
“There’s not one ounce of property taxes that go toward our roads,” Knafel said. “(The wheel tax) is a user fee.”
Jansen made the motion to increase the wheel tax. Doug Harp provided the second.
The measure passed unanimously.
Also during Monday’s meeting:
• Smith received a positive recommendation to increase the county’s buggy tax from $50 per vehicle to $100 per vehicle.
The Noble County Commissioners will have the final say on this tax.
Last year, the county’s buddy tax brought in $38,500.
The county has not increased its buggy tax since 2005. The buggy tax is Elkhart and LaGrange counties is $100, according to Smith.
Smith said the horseshoes on horses that pull buggies and wagons cause a significant amount of damage to roadways compared to traditional, motorized vehicular traffic.
• Smith reported the county was looking to extend its lease with the temporary prosecutor’s office to allow the Noble County Probation Department to move there while the Noble County Courthouse is undergoing renovations.
The county is expected to start moving into its new annex in the middle part of May. Work renovating the courthouse is anticipated to begin shortly after the annex is complete.
• The council approved Circuit Court Judge Michael Kramer’s request to advertise for a fourth full-time employee for his office. Currently, Superior 1 and Superior 2 each have four full-time employees.
The cost in salary will be approximately $37,000, according to Knafel, with benefits adding another $10,000-$15,000 from the general fund.
