ALBION — Through two volleyball sets Thursday night, it looked like the DeKalb Barons were going to have little trouble in knocking off host Central Noble.
But the match turned from cakewalk to thriller from there.
The Barons still prevailed, but not without a fight from the Cougars, 25-13, 25-16, 25-27, 26-24.
DeKalb improved to 10-6 on the season with the victory. Central Noble dropped to 6-7.
For the match, DeKalb recorded 50 kills. Central Noble recorded 37.
The outcome of the match may have hinged around an official’s call in the fourth set.
Central Noble appeared to have taken a 24-21 lead on a Baron hitting error, but the officials reversed course, giving the point to the Barons that made it 23-22.
Central Noble took advantage of another hitting error to go up 24-22.
But facing a set point, DeKalb rallied.
Junior Bre Fordyce recorded a kill to tie the match at 24.
Two consecutive hitting errors by the Cougars gave the set and the match to DeKalb.
“That’s perseverance,” DeKalb coach Melissa Pfost said.
Early on in Thursday’s match, it was aggression that suited DeKalb well.
The Barons recorded 14 kills in the opening set, giving up only three points to Central Noble on errors. The Cougars had five kills and eight errors in the first set.
DeKalb led 11-7 in that opening game when junior Olivia Kracium took over, recording three kills in a 5-0 run that made it 16-7.
Central Noble could never recover.
Errors played a big factor in the second game.
Central Noble handed DeKalb 15 points on errors. The Barons had nine kills in the second set, compared to eight for the Cougars.
“I really wanted to see that explosiveness... that aggression,” Pfost said of the first two games.
But Central Noble coach Brittani Bodey made some changes heading into the third set. It completely turned the match around.
The two teams went toe-to-toe for much of that third game, with the Barons taking a 19-17 lead on a block.
But Central Noble senior Kelsee Lutz had a kill to draw her team within 19-18. Senior Kyleigh Egolf had a service winner to knot things up at 19.
The Barons took the lead back on a kill from junior Sophia Jackson, but sophomore Grace Swank recorded a block and then a kill on consecutive plays to give the lead back to Central Noble, 21-20.
But Jackson and senior Regan Nordmann recorded back-to-back kills and two Central Noble hitting errors pushed the Cougars to the brink with DeKalb leading 24-21
But a kill from senior Melissa McCoy sandwiched between two Baron hitting errors tied things up at 24.
DeKalb again threatened match point with a kill from Nordmann, but Central Noble senior Ellanor Zolman recorded a kill to tie things at 25.
Consecutive errors by DeKalb gave the third game to Central Noble.
“Central Noble made some really good adjustments,” Pfost said.
The adjustments had made the Cougars more aggressive. In the first two sets, Central Noble had a combined 13 kills. In the third set alone, the Cougars notched 14 kills.
In the fourth set, Central Noble took a 16-8 lead on a kill by senior Lydia Replogle, but DeKalb rallied, getting two kills apiece from Fordyce and Nordmann to draw within 17-16.
It was a nail-biter the rest of the way.
