LAGRANGE — A Stroh man whose public nuisance case has played out before the LaGrange County Commissioners for almost six years was ordered to pay a fine totaling just over $4,000 Monday morning by the commissioners.
Gene Neely’s property on the north end of Stroh has been the source of numerous complaints from his neighbors over the years. Bill Stewart, the county’s code enforcement officer, told the commissioners that as of Monday morning, Neely’s property appears to comply with the county’s public nuisance laws. Stewart told the commissioner that Neely’s property has complied for the past several months.
But the commissioner’s attorney, Kurt Bachman, warned the commissioners that he has reason to believe that the Board of Zoning Appeals is going to file a claim that Neely’s property violates local zoning laws because of an illegal fence that was constructed on the property. That fence was used to hide items on the property. But Bachman warned the commissioners that if the BZA order Neely to remove the fence, the county would be looking at another public nuisance violation, and he recommended the commissioner, leave the public nuisance case against Neely open for another six months.
Commissioner Terry Martin made a motion the commissioners close the case against Neely, but assess him the full fine. That motion died for a lack of a second. Then Commissioner Larry Miller offered up a motion that simply continues the open case against Neely until the middle of January, and that too died for lack of a second.
Martin finally offered up a compromise, suggesting the commissioners fine Neely but keep the cases against him open. Miller opted to second that motion, and it passed by a vote of 2-1. Commissioner Dennis Kratz voted against the motion.
In other matters, the commissioners heard from a Pigeon Lake man who asked the commissioners to remove what he called an illegal public access site on the lake.
Gerry Schmidt, a resident of the lake, told the commissioners parking has become a real problem at the lake as boaters on the lake illegally park their vehicles and trailers alongside the road. Schmidt also complained that many people who use the land fail to adhere to its no wave speed limit.
In the end, the commissioners agreed with Schmitz that traffic along the small county road is not wide enough to accommodate the number of vehicles that arrive at the lake, but told him because the ramp ends at the lake, he has to talk with the DNR, not LaGrange County.
LaGrange County Sheriff Jeff Campos proposed the county upgrade its network of security cameras so that all the devices operate using one software system. Also, he told the commissioners he wants to add several cameras to help local law enforcement monitor the county parking lots.
Campos said the upgrade would cost the county more than $48,000 and that money would come from the county’s public safety fund.
Campos also got permission to trade in three of his department’s police cars and replace them with new units.
