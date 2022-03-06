EMMA — Conference regular season titles? Yep.
Conference tournament championships? Yes.
A sectional title?
The Central Noble boys basketball team, filled with talent, experience, height and heart, can now check that box off, too.
The Class 2A No. 3 Cougars (25-2) knocked off Class 2A No. 2 Eastside (25-2) in Saturday’s Westview Sectional, 50-36.
The Cougars will play Hammond Noll (11-12) in the second game of next Saturday’s North Judson Regional. The first game at North Judson will pit No. 4 Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian (21-4) vs. North Judson (20-6).
Saturday’s win over the Blazers was the first sectional title for Central Noble since coach John Bodey and the Cougars won in 2017, his first year in Albion.
Connor Essegian led the way with 24 points for Central Noble, with 13 of those coming in the fourth quarter. Senior Ryan Schroeder added 11 points. Senior Logan Gard added six points, 12 rebounds and two blocks.
The rest of the Cougars had to chip in as Essegian had to sit due to foul trouble for nearly eight minutes in the contest. The rest of the Cougars held up their end of the bargain.
Eastside was led by Logan Fry’s 12 points. Gabe Trevino scored 10. Owen Willard added nine and a team-best four rebounds.
Central Noble shot 54.8% from the floor, hitting on 17-of-31 field goal tries. The Blazers were limited to 11-for-37 shooting from the field, 29.7%.
The Blazers were 8-for-20 from beyond the arc, but only 3-for-17 in traditional two-pointers.
“Our defense is under-rated,” Bodey said. “It’s a pretty good defense.”
Eastside coach Ed Bentley said, “We missed some shots. We had some wide-open shots and we missed them. I don’t care what level you’re at, it’s still a make-miss (game).”
This year’s senior class at Central Noble had won 20-plus games in each of the last three seasons, but hadn’t won a sectional championship. All that changed Saturday with a fast start and a stellar finish from the area’s most prolific scorer, Essegian.
“We knew we hadn’t one a sectional title,” Essegian said. “We’re not done yet. We’re hungry for more.”
Bodey said “relief” was the overwhelming emotion following Saturday’s victory.
“These kids felt so much pressure,” he said.
Gard said, “Not having a sectional title, that was a lot of pressure.”
Gard, Essegian, Schroeder and the Cougars now have that pressure behind them.
The Cougars led 33-28 heading into the fourth quarter, and that’s when Essegian took over.
The Wisconsin-bound Essegian started the stanza with a three-pointer to push the lead to 36-38, but Eastside’s Fry answered with a three of his own to bring the Blazers back within 36-31 with 6:40 to play in the fourth.
Essegian scored a two-pointer to make it 38-31, then got a basket from a driving Schroeder (11 points), to make it 40-31 with 5:08 to play.
Eastside came up empty on its next two possessions, both ending with Essegian rebounds.
Eventually, Essegian was fouled with 3:27 to go in the contest. He nailed back charity tosses to pushed the lead to 42-31.
Willard hit a three for Eastside, but Essegian answered with two more free throws to extend the lead to 44-34. Essegian then laid the ball in following a Blazer turnovers to make it 46-34.
The Blazers got a bucket from Trevino, but Schroeder answered for Cental Noble.
Essegian was fouled with 35.3 seconds to go in the game and his team up 48-36. He missed the front end of the one-and-one, but he was the only player on the floor to realize his miss was a live ball. He grabbed the loose ball and was fouled trying to score. He made two free throws to end the scoring.
Eastside has been its most effective this year when holding a lead and working the clock.
The Blazers never led in Saturday’s final, however, training 11-5 after one quarter and 25-16 midway.
“If they didn’t get a fast start, they couldn’t work the clock,” Bodey said.
Bentley was proud of what his team accomplished.
“We’ve got a bunch of seniors who completely bought in,” he said. “Relationships were built really quickly, and those are going to be life-long relationships. I don’t think anybody in their right mind said we were going to go 25-2.”
