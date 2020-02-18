LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Commissioner repealed a more than 40-year-old law that mandated Amish had to use different shoes on their horses in the summer than they do in the winter.
Typically, the shoes the Amish fit to their buggy horses during the winter months have extra bits of hardened metal welded to the center and rear tips of the horse to provide the animal better traction on icy surfaces. It was thought that those hardened bits of metal, that act like cleats, tear up roads in the summer when road surfaces are softer because of the sun and warmer weather.
Commissioner Larry Miller said the law was being repealed because he called it unenforceable.
In other business, Octavia Yoder with the LaGrange County Community Foundation offered to apply for a Lilly Endowment Action Grant to help pay for half of the cost of creating a new Comprehensive County Plan.
Yoder explained to the commissioners the foundation has been pushed by the Lilly Foundation to reach out and help identify and then fulfill local needs.
The foundation recently completed a listening tour where it met with community members around LaGrange County and asked them to tell the foundation staff what needs exist in those communities.
Yoder said that the next step in this process is to help create a comprehensive plan to address those needs.
The Lilly grant the foundation is seeking will cost up to $200,000 to complete, and the grant would pay for about half that amount.
Yoder said her organization would likely be able to raise another $40,000 toward that cost, meaning the county would need to write a check for the remaining $60,000.
A comprehensive plan could help local organizations and entities effectively address pressing issued identified by the foundation’s Envision LaGrange County series of meetings. Those challenges include housing, mental health, workforce development, downtown revitalization, road/traffic safety, trail development community planning, and leadership development.
Yoder suggested Region 3-A be hired as a third-party manager for the process.
The commissioners took the matter under advisement. It will be on the agenda of their March 2 meeting.
The commissioners also approved a plan to make the county’s Geographical Information office part of its IT department.
The commissioners also approved a proposal for the LaGrange County Parks Department to purchase a new work truck. That truck will cost the parks department $36,000.
