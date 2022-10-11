Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Thursday morning through Monday morning, according to jail records.
William K. Smith, 33, of the 300 block of Gertrude Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 8:07 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Smith was held on $2,500 bond.
Jeffrey A. Suski, 53, of the 1800 block of North Shore Drive, Rome City, was arrested at 2:41 p.m. Thursday by Kendallville police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Suski was held without bond.
Tina L. Farber, 49, of the 700 block of Buchanan Street, Fort Wayne, was booked at 10:09 a.m. Friday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Arthur E. Gutierrez, 53, of the 500 block of South Martin Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 8:55 p.m. Friday by Ligonier police on charges disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor; and public intoxication by alcohol, a Class B misdemeanor. Gutierrez was released on his own recognizance.
Kyle T. Mannikko, 33, of the 300 block of Morning Wind Place, Kendallville, was booked at 9:58 a.m. Friday to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Class A misdemeanor charge. No further charging information provided.
Charles J. Price, 48, of the 900 block of South Main Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 9:20 p.m. Friday by Kendallville police on a charge of operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.15% or more, a Class A misdemeanor. Price posted $2,500 bond on Saturday and was released.
Dillin D. White, 29, of the 15000 block of U.S. 24, Roanoke, was arrested at 7:10 a.m. Friday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; theft with a prior unrelated conviction for theft or conversion, a Level 6 felony; driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor; and interfering with a public safety official, a Level 6 felony. White was also held on a probation violation charge. White was held without bond.
Kaylene J. Elliott, 50, of the 3400 block of South C.R. 950E, LaOtto, was booked at 9:14 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Class A misdemeanor charge. No further charging information provided.
James J. Oldham V, 25, of the 4900 block of Pocono Crossing, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 4:19 a.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Oldham was held without bond.
Evian N. Clifton, 21, of the 500 block of Lane 201A, Lake George, Fremont, was arrested at 2 a.m. Monday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. No bond information provided.
