ALBION — The Noble County Health Department is getting even more prepared for an emergency.
During Monday’s meeting of the Noble County Commissioners, the health department received permission to purchase a new mobile trailer — and an upgrade to a current county vehicle so it can be towed.
The total prize tag is approximately $100,000, according to Noble County Health Nurse Anne Lowe.
That price includes approximately $20,000 to upgrade the health department’s F-150 to an F-250 model so the trailer can be towed. The old truck would be traded in to offset the cost of the new one.
Money for the new trailer and the vehicle upgrade will come from the county’s vaccination fund, which receives monies from insurance companies for vaccinations done at the county’s clinics. The fund currently has approximately $200,000, Lowe said.
As things currently stand, if there was an emergency in Noble County, supplies would have to be gathered from multiple locations before heading out to a specific site. Lowe said she and other officials had toured DeKalb County’s emergency health department trailer. That county’s vehicle has plenty of storage.
“All of your stuff is in one place and you’re ready to go at a moment’s notice,” Lowe told the commissioners. “Right now, we don’t have that.”
DeKalb’s trailer is also used for school clinics and vaccination clinics. Noble County’s new vehicle will be used similarly, Lowe said.
The new trailer is 8 1/2 feet wide and 34-feet long. It has a sink, but no restroom facilities. The interior height is 7-feet.
Lowe said it will be at least six months before the health department can take delivery of the vehicle.
“It sounds like there is a definite need,” Commissioner Dave Dolezal said prior to the vote.
Lowe and the commissioners were questioned about a rising peak in coronavirus cases.
On Nov. 30, 2020, the commissioners voted to close the courthouse to the general public. Appointments could be made with the various offices, but masks were required.
At that time, the county was averaging approximately 60 positive cases per day.
On Feb. 10, 2021, the commissioners opened the courthouse back up as the case total fell to a seven-day average of 11 cases per day.
As of Monday, Noble County’s seven-day average was 109 cases per day.
Masks are recommended, but not required at the courthouse. And that isn’t likely to change.
Noble County Commissioners president Gary Leatherman said the initial closure was ordered when the virus was relatively new.
“It was the unknown,” Leatherman said. “It felt like the sky was falling.”
Now, the cases are rising but there isn’t that feel that the sky is coming down.
“I don’t want to do a mask mandate,” Commissioner Anita Hess said. “That’s an individual decision to make.”
“It doesn’t take into account a lot of things — like natural immunity,” Dolezal said of a potential mandate.
Lowe said masks are important, but she did not go so far as to say she would recommend some kind of county mandate.
“Masks are a crucial tool in controlling COVID,” Lowe, who wears her mask when in public places, said.
County attorney Dennis Graft pointed out that mask mandates are difficult to enforce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.