Several booked into LaGrange County Jail
LAGRANGE — Several people were booked into the LaGrange County Jail from Tuesday through Thursday, according to jail records.
Jerry Burkhead, 47, of the 4100 block of North C.R. 245E, Howe, was arrested Tuesday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging non-support.
Belle Gose, 26, of the 15900 block of Portage Road, Vicksburg, Michigan, was arrested Tuesday by LaGrange town police on charges of possession of a legend drug and possession of a hypodermic needle. Gose posted bond and was released Tuesday.
Jamie Keene, 35, of the 100 block of Hill Street, Hudson, Michigan, was arrested Tuesday by the Indiana State Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia. Keene posted bond and was released Tuesday.
Brandon Kemplin, 35, of the 600 block of Williams Street, Angola, was arrested Tuesday by LaGrange town police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Dhepon Kapkoe, 40, of the 3300 block of 29th Street, Astoria, New York, was arrested Thursday by the Indiana State Police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court relating to an original charge of possession of marijuana. Kapkoe posted bond and was released Thursday.
Felisha Slater, 32, of the 300 block of South State Street, Elkhart, was arrested Thursday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court relating to original charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.
James Fries, 41, of the 2700 block of North C.R. 100E, LaGrange, was arrested Thursday by LaGrange County police on two warrants charging failure to appear for court relating to original charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.