ROME CITY — Three days. Three early morning head-on crashes.
This week’s rash of serious crashes are a concern for police.
The latest incident happened Thursday morning at approximately 7:41 a.m., when a 2020 Jeep Compass driven southbound on S.R. 9 crossed the center line and struck a 2015 Freightliner box truck hauling milk near Kelly Street Extended in Rome City.
The driver of the Jeep, Eric Rowe, 30, of Three Rivers, Michigan, was airlifted to an area hospital with serious injuries to his lower extremities, according to Noble County police.
The driver of the Freightliner, Denny Stoltz, 56, of Garrett, was not seriously injured.
Noble County police were assisted at the scene by the Orange Township and Kendallville fire departments, the Wolcottville Police Department and the Indiana State Police.
The sheriff’s department is still investigating two other head-on crashes which occurred this week, including one fatality:
• On Tuesday at approximately 7:26 a.m., a 2004 Mazda Tribute, driven by Samantha Ray, 20, of Fort Wayne, was traveling east on Waits Road. Kristin O’Hara, 30, of Garrett was driving a 2014 Ford Escape westbound on Waits when the head-on crash occurred.
A sheriff’s department news release said preliminary indicators suggest Ray’s Mazda “may have been left of center at the time of the crash.” Ray was freed from her vehicle and flown by Samaritan helicopter to Parkview Regional Medical Center where she was listed in critical condition. O’Hara was pronounced dead at the scene.
• On Wednesday at approximately 6:33 a.m, a 2007 Dodge pickup, driven by Jeffrey Hicks, 52, of Fort Wayne, was traveling east on S.R. 8 near Green Road, just east of S.R. 3, when he reached down to retrieve something in his truck, Noble County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Chris Moriarity said.
The truck crossed the center line and struck a 2005 Toyota passenger car driving by Sara Linnemeier, 39, of Kendallville head-on. Neither driver was seriously injured in that crash.
None of the three investigations have been completed, but authorities believe at this time the only person not wearing a seat belt in the head-on crashes was O’Hara.
Noble County police stressed the importance of keeping focus on the road.
“Distracted driving is the worst thing you can do,” Noble County Chief Deputy Brian Walker said Thursday. “A 6,000-pound vehicle? You need to be responsible for that vehicle.”
By their nature, head-on crashes can be at times unavoidable is a driver finds another vehicle swerving into their lane.
“The only preventive measure is to be cognizant of your surroundings,” Noble County Sheriff Max Weber said. “Look down the road and pay attention.”
Moriarity encouraged drivers to consider their options before any crash occurs.
“Most people don’t think about scenarios in their head,” Moriarity said. “That might help.”
If a car is approaching in the distance, look at your surroundings, police suggested. It might be possible to drive off the road into a field, for example, rather than take the brunt of a head-on crash.
“Always look for outlets, look for a way out,” Walker said.
The problem is, if there are trees or telephone poles off to the shoulder, serious injuries could still be inflicted.
Moriarity also recommended applying the brakes to reduce the force of the impact.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.