LAGRANGE — Tickets are on sale now for “Comedy for a Cause,” a fundraising event that supports LaGrange County’s Night to Shine.
Midwestern comedian Kyle Yamada will be headlining the show, scheduled to take place on Saturday, Nov. 7 at the LaGrange Church of God. Yamada will be joined on stage by Indiana comedian Hoss Ridgeway. Fellow comedian Kris Izzy will host the event and act as the evening’s master of ceremonies. Proceeds raised from ticket sales will go to help fund the local Night to Shine event, scheduled to take place on Friday, Feb. 12.
Yamada, a former educator, calls his show high energy, filled with sound effects and music. Yamada said he doesn’t just tell jokes he acts them out. Combining observational humor with biographical stories, Yamada said he discusses stereotypes, ethnic differences, college, love languages, and even hibachi grills in a warm manner, wrapped in an inviting smile in a show that’s about positivity and bringing the audience together.
Yamada said he believes in Night to Shine’s mission and is glad to help local organizations like the one in LaGrange raise the funds need to operate Night to Shine.
Night to Shine is a worldwide event created by the Tim Tebow foundation now in its 6th year. Night to Shine was created to give special needs people ages 14 and up a night to remember by creating a prom-like seating. Last year, more than 721 churches from around the world hosted Night to Shine events, honoring an estimated 115,000 guests.
This coming year, Night to Shine 2021 will be a mostly virtual experience due to COVID-19.
Allisa Brown, the local coordinator for Night to Shine LaGrange, said her organization is preparing to create a special drive-thru event that will take place in the auction barn at Shipshewana Trading Place. Details about that event are still being worked out.
Tickets for Yamada’s Comedy for a Cause event are on sale now for $20 a person. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 7 at the church. Tickets can be purchased by visiting the Night to Shine, LaGrange Indiana Facebook page. Those interested are asked to click onto the Facebook page and follow the instructions about tickets. Tickets also can be purchased by visiting kyleyamadacomedy.com
Tickets are limited and available on a first-come-first-serve basis. Brown said the church will be practicing social distancing during the show and is asking patrons to wear a mask while inside the building to protect those at the show.
The LaGrange Church of God sponsors the local Night to Shine program. It's located in LaGrange at 777 N. Detroit St.
