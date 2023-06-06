LIGONIER — Sunday’s commencement was celebratory in a packed West Noble gymnasium, as 146 graduates walked the stage to receive their diplomas.
High school principal Amanda Nine noted that these seniors started first grade in 2011, the year she became an assistant principal. She asked West Noble alumni in the audience to stand, and said the new graduates are joining a supportive and accomplished group.
Nine handed out diplomas as assistant principal Chad Wilson flawlessly pronounced names. Graduates then shook hands with Superintendent Dr. Nate Lowe and school board members Joe Hutsell, Parrish Kruger, Travis Stohlman, Paul Fought, Joe Saggars, Jeremy Brown and John Schwartz.
Class secretary Ashlyn Seigel and treasurer Samantha Brewster thanked their teachers, parents and staff for supporting the class on its journey to graduation, and that commencement is the final time the class with be together.
“We’ll celebrate the accomplishments, and have tears in our eyes when we say goodbye,” Brewster said. “Today is the day we find out the people we were meant to be.”
Class president Jessica Ruvalcaba and vice president Bethany Trinklein said that 2023 graduates were a class of perseverance. The class lost time to the coronavirus pandemic during its sophomore Year. Junior year, the class had to figure out how to move forward. As seniors, classmates had to make final decisions about their future.
Ruvalcaba thanked teachers for their strong support of the class, especially paying tribute to teacher Doug Brown, who died May 8. Her message to underclassmen: “Do not give up.”
Trinklein, asked her classmates to “value the day” and a time to be together and celebrate the accomplishment of graduation. In addition to her class office, Trinklein was third in her class and served as president of National Honor Society.
In closing, valedictorian Emily Mawhorter and salutatorian Grant Flora offered congratulations to their classmates. Flora noted that their 13-year journey from kindergarten to high school graduate was 2,300 days.
“That’s 2,300 school lunches to remember,” he quipped. “We thrived.”
A chair on the front row, draped in white, held a photo and a rose in remembrance of lost classmate Valeria Jasmin Reyes-Rodriguez.
Other achievements were also recognized.
Military Service: Arturo Barrera. Tori Gomez, Francisco Mann and Mattison McClellan
Perfect Attendance: Jacelynn McDonald, 12 years, and Abigail Hawn, four years.
4.0 Grade-Point Average and higher: Emily Mawhorter, Grant Flora, Bethany Trinklein, Abigail Hawn, JAcelynn McDonald, Austin Cripe and Jessica Ruvalcaba
3.5 Grade Point Average and higher: Cy Wohlheter, Mackensy Mabie, Avery Kruger, Karla Jasso Bonilla, Isaiah Lowe, Giselle Pablo, Kenya Najera Torres, Karla Munoz Santana, Ariana Montiel, Vanesa Sandoval-Murillo, Yasmin Nunez, Kennidy Doege, Ashlyn Seigel, Elizabeth Christlieb, Jimena Calderon, Sarahy Calderon, Wesley Hilbish, Andrew Saggars, Alex Tom-Anzuelo, Molly Jones, Isabella Bartlett, Benjamin Shaw, David Mendoza, Ximena Pedroza, Hailey Moser, Luke Schermerhorn, Alexis Limerick, Gabrielle Boggs, Derek Slone, Milea Shull, Reynaldo Becerra, Maria Paulina Duron Macias, Tori Aung, Tun Aung and Alejandro Luevano.
The West Noble band and orchestra performed the class song, “See you Again,” arranged by band director Alex Villalpando, as a prelude, then played “Pomp and Circumstance” and the “Star Spangles Banner” under Villalpando’s direction. The band and orchestra played Villalpando’s arrangement of “The throne Room” by John Williams as the recessional.
