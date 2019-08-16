ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Wednesday morning through Thursday morning, according to jail records.
Philip W. Biddle, 42, of the 500 block of East Diamond Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 8:46 a.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Biddle was held on $1,000 bond.
Aric W. Bradley, 32, of the 800 block of Herricksville Road, Tekonsha, Michigan, was arrested at 1:59 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Bradley was held without bond.
Armando Cordero, 36, of the 600 block of Seville Court, Ligonier, was booked at 2:42 p.m. Wednesday to serve a sentence relating to a charge of neglect of a dependent, a Level 5 felony.
Trever M. Dunn, 18, of the 500 block of Kathryns Court, Kendallville, was arrested at 12:00 a.m. Thursday by Kendallville police on a charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a Class A misdemeanor. Dunn was held on $3,500 bond.
Anthony W. Harman, 38, of the 300 block of Sunset Shores, Kendallville, was arrested at 6:54 p.m. Wednesday by Kendallville police on a charge of domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor. Harman was held on $50,000 bond.
Angel N. Sells, 38, of the 600 block of Berry Lane, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:18 a.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a pair of warrants. No charging information provided. Sells was held without bond.
Serena M. Wheeler, 28, of the 200 block of East Wayne Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 6:54 p.m. Wednesday by Kendallville police on a charge of disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor. Wheeler was held on $3,500 bond.
Zachary W. Wilson, 25, of the 100 block of West Sycamore Street, Wakarusa, was arrested at 8:03 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Wilson was held on $3,500 bond.
