KENDALLVILLE — After two breakdowns in three months, Kendallville will now pay to line the interior of an old clay sewer pipe under South Main Street in an effort to prevent future breaks.
It’ll cost $36,250, but should prevent additional street closures and more damage to the road every time the city has to dig out pavement to fix the leaks.
City engineer Scott Derby, who was absent from Tuesday’s Board of Works and Public Safety meeting, had submitted a letter with quotes for the relining project in the 700 block of South Main Street, located just south of Vine Street.
“This particular segment of sanitary sewer has experienced 2 recent failures requiring extensive excavation and repair. Due to the overall condition of this pipe, it is my recommendation that it be relined at our earliest opportunity,” he wrote.
The sewer main is an old clay pipe — clay was once industry standard until the more modern development of PVC plastic pipe, and clay is still in use in many of the older sections of town — and broke right after the Fourth of July weekend and right before Kendallville Apple Festival weekend, requiring South Main Street to be shut off between Ohio Street and Drake Road.
Sewer lining is a process by which a rigid liner is installed inside the existing pipe, allowing the main to continue to be used while plugging up any breaks or holes. Sewer lining is vastly cheaper and faster than doing a large-scale excavation and replacement project and can extend the life of even rickety lines for several additional years.
Derby had quoted three companies, receiving back two prices, with the lowest being from In-Liner Solutions at $36,250.
The money would come from the city’s American Rescue Plan funds and not the sewer utility or other city general tax funds.
Wastewater Superintendent Mark Schultz said he was familiar with In-Liner Solutions and was pleased with their past work.
“They are the company that did the last major lining project. We’ve been real happy with them,” he said. “The last couple projects, major projects for the city, they have done and really good.”
The board of works unanimously approved the lining project.
In other business Tuesday, the board of works:
• Approved street closures for the annual Kendallville Christmas Parade hosted by KPC Media. The parade is set for noon on Saturday, Dec. 3, and will follow the same route from North Side Elementary to the American Legion post in town.
• Approved motor testing for nine well motors, nine well pumps, four high-service pumps and four high-service motors for the water department at a cost of $5,250.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.