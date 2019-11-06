SHIPSHEWANA — A female was flown from the scene of a personal injury accident Wednesday afternoon around 2:18 p.m. after she was struck by a tractor.
Esther Slabaugh, of Shipshewana was walking her bike up a hill on CR 900W when she was struck by a tractor hauling a large hay bale, driven by Joseph Mast, of Shipshewana.
According to an accident report from the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department, Mast stated he did not see Slabaugh and struck her from behind.
Slabaugh complained of pain to her legs, pelvis area, lower back and abdomen.
Slabaugh was flown to Parkview Regional Hospital in Fort Wayne for treatment for her injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
The LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department was assisted at the scene by the Shipshewana Police Department, Parkview EMS and Shipshewana Fire Department.
