FORT WAYNE — The Fort Wayne Post of Indiana State Police said it will increase patrols during the holiday season as part of the winter "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" national enforcement mobilization.
Now until Jan. 1, officers will show zero tolerance for impaired drivers, whether it's alcohol or drugs, and will be on the lookout for unbuckled motorists, according to a news release.
The patrols are funded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration through an Indiana Criminal Justice Institute grant.
The holiday season is one of the deadliest times of the year for impaired-driving fatalities.
According to NHTSA, during the Christmas and New Year’s Day holiday periods in 2018 alone, there were more drunk-driving-related fatalities (285) than during any other holiday period that year in the nation. Last December in Indiana, there were 415 alcohol-related crashes, resulting in 105 injuries and 11 fatalities.
In every state, it is illegal to drive with a blood-alcohol concentration of .08% or higher. In Indiana, drivers under 21 with a BAC of .02% or higher are subject to fines and a license suspension for up to one year.
Impaired driving includes more than alcohol, state police said. Drugs, and even some over-the-counter medications, also can cause impairment and can slow coordination, judgment and reaction times on the road.
“You can’t drive safely if you’re impaired, whether it’s from drugs, alcohol or prescription medications,” said ICJI Executive Director Devon McDonald. “This has been an extremely difficult year for many families, which is all the more reason to make good decisions before getting behind the wheel.”
To further save lives and prevent traffic fatalities, officers also will be watching for seat belt violations.
According to the NHTSA, from 1975 to 2017, seat belts have saved an estimated 374,196 lives. While Indiana’s seat belt usage rate is above the national average of 90.7%, more than half of the people who were killed in motor vehicle crashes last year were not buckled up.
Indiana has a primary seat belt law, meaning that police officers may ticket unrestrained drivers or passengers, even if no other traffic violation has taken place. Children under age 8 must be properly restrained in a federally approved child or booster seat.
“With inclement weather and busier roads this time of year, it’s especially important to buckle up,” said ICJI traffic safety director Robert Duckworth. “We want everyone to have a safe holiday season, and wearing a seat belt is the best way to protect yourself on the road.”
