LIGONIER — A pouring rain forced the Ligonier Fire Department to move its blessing ceremony for its Safe Haven Baby Box inside, but that didn’t dampened the hope that the device might someday save an infant’s life.
Ligonier Fire Chief Jeremy Weaver told the audience of about 30 that he is pleased to get the Baby Box installed and operational. He noted that just two weeks ago, a parent walked into the fire station and surrendered an infant.
“The building was already designed, but we found a place in the firemen’s living quarters,” Weaver said.
The new fire station was finished earlier this year.
Monica Kelsey, founder of the non-profit organization based in Woodburn, said Ligonier’s device is the 124th Safe Haven Baby Box in the United States.
Kelsey started Safe Haven Baby Boxes Inc. after learning she was abandoned as an infant and after seeing a “Baby Box” in operation at a church in Cape Town, South Africa. She has made it her personal mission to educate others on the Safe Haven Law and save lives of abandoned babies.
Kelsey said installing a Baby Box in Ligonier makes sense because the Safe Haven law has already been used in the city.
“A couple of weeks ago, a scared mom walked in here and handed her baby to the workers here,” Kelsey said. “It’s imperative that we honor these women.”
“No shame. No blame. No name,” she said.
Weaver said the Safe Haven Baby Box is climate controlled and has an alarm that alerts firefighters when the exterior door is opened. A second alarm notifies Weaver and dispatch that the device has been opened. Firefighters can access the infant immediately through the interior door.
The surrendering parent has total anonymity.
The Indiana Safe Haven Law enables a person to give up an unwanted infant anonymously without fear of arrest or prosecution. As long as there are no signs of intentional abuse on the baby, no information is required of the person leaving the baby.
The law was first passed in 2000, and then expanded in 2017 to include Baby Boxes at locations such as hospitals and fire stations.
Kelsey shared her own story of abandonment. Her mother was a young women who was brutally attacked in 1972. She pressed charges against her attacker. Then she learned she was pregnant.
Kelsey described her mother’s pregnancy and her birth as “hidden away.” Her mother abandoned her at the hospital two hours after giving birth.
Pastor Chris Coney of the Ligonier Evangelical Church read from Psalm 139 and Genesis 1:26-27 for the blessing service.
“Every human life has value,” Coney said. “You cannot put a price on a human soul.”
Coney said it’s fitting that the Safe Haven Baby Box is located in the fire station.
“The fire station is a hub of sacrifice for others, rescue and help,” he said. “We dedicate this box with joy and anticipation” of saving infant lives.
Coney offered prayer for all women who are struggling or in crisis across the nation.
Ligonier Police Chief and Public Safety Director Bryan Shearer praise Weaver for taking the lead and completing the Safe Haven Baby Box project. He said Ligonier Mayor Patty Fisel met Kelsey at a conference in French Lick, Indiana, and was sold on the concept immediately.
Weaver made it happen.
“It’s one of many things Jeremy has done an excellent job with,” Shearer said.
According to the organization’s website, Safe Haven Baby Boxes are found in Indiana, (89), Ohio (7), Kentucky (14), Arkansas (11), Florida (1), New Mexico (1) and Arizona (4).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.