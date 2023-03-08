KENDALLVILLE — If you drive an electric car, good luck finding a charge in Noble County.
If you need to re-energize your Tesla or other brand, the closest public station you're going to find is at Country Heritage Winery in LaOtto.
Kendallville, however, may try to change that.
At a light Wednesday morning meeting at City Hall, Kendallville Redevelopment Commission chatted about the possibility of installing an electric vehicle charger somewhere in the city, probably downtown.
Electric vehicles are becoming more prevalent on the roads and while owners have a plug installed at home, the network of public charging stations is still spotty at best, especially in rural areas.
Outside of Country Heritage, the next closest charging station would be in Auburn, where the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Museum installed a station in fall 2022.
Main Street Manager Kristen Johnson broached the topic with the RDC, stating a charger downtown could be a service to visitors, who would be able to juice up their car while at a downtown event or shopping or dining downtown.
A charging station costs around $20,000 to install and there could be ongoing expense for things like a credit card reader on the station and, of course, the electric used.
Commission member Jim Jarrett, who works at Shepherd’s Chevrolet Buick GMC, said the dealership has a charger for Chevy Volts and that the city would probably want a 240-volt charger, which can power up a car in about an hour. The smaller 120-volt chargers are generally for home use, as it will take multiple hours to re-power the car.
As far as a possible location, the public lot behind the west side of Main Street seemed like the natural choice for a charger installation.
"I sure wish we had caught this when we redid that back parking lot," commissioner members Joe Sells said, mentioning the paving work completed on that lot last summer.
If the city were to move ahead, it might start with one but Sells suggested that maybe infrastructure be laid in the same area to add more in the future, if needed.
Mayor Suzanne Handshoe suggested it might make sense to reach out to Country Heritage and talk to their owners about their charging station.
"It would behoove us to go down to the winery and talk to them because they have a charging station," the mayor said. "I would like to know how frequently it was used, what was their investment."
Although Tesla is most well-known electric car brand, most automakers are increasing their electric offerings, so commission members also wanted to make sure that they could get a charger that would work for any type of vehicle, if possible.
No decisions were made Wednesday, but Handshoe, Johnson and commission members agreed to keep looking into the idea.
"I think its a good thing, I do. And, moving forward, if we're looking toward the future, this is a good way to go," Handshoe said.
In other business, the redevelopment commission:
• Briefly discussed an idea brought up by Handshoe about creating some sort of tag for vehicles belonging to residents in downtown apartments. The mayor said the city receives complaints about vehicles parked in public lots for long periods of time and it's never clear whether they are supposed to be there or not.
Handshoe has proposed some sort of tag that landlords would issue to tenants for their vehicles, to help police or code enforcement easily identify whether vehicles are supposed to be there or not.
The Kendallville Board of Works and Public Safety would ultimately have to create such a tag system, but the redevelopment commission might be asked to fund purchase of stickers to be distributed by the city.
