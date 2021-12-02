KENDALLVILLE — The city is keeping up pressure on a long-vacant pawn shop on Main Street, pushing closer to having the eyesore building removed.
With the location just north of the railroad tracks on the north side entrance into downtown, the building occupies a prominent spot at one of the gateways into Kendallville's Main Street corridor.
The city was in court again on Wednesday for a status hearing on the ongoing structure hazard ordinance violation case and Mayor Suzanne Handshoe said it appears the process is inching closer to a final demolition date, although no such removal has been ordered at this time.
The case is being heard in Noble Superior Court II by Judge Steve Hagen, who had previously served as a municipal attorney before taking the bench.
The former pawn shop at 211 North Main Street has been vacant for around five years, maybe longer, Handshoe said, and has continued to degrade over time.
The city had engaged the property owners from Property Max LLC in an effort to get the building fixed up, efforts which didn't bear fruit.
Property Max has owned the former pawn shop since June 2017, when it purchased the building for $12,804 from Bowers Kendallville Pawn Shop Inc. Property taxes on the building are current, with Property Max making timely payments in May and November each year since becoming the owner four years ago.
The city's issue is that not much else beyond property tax payments have happened there.
"We've had several hearings over this property with empty promises," Handshoe said. "So that's why we filed fines to get it to the judge. We've been in front of the judge several times."
The parcel in contention does also include another building on the west side of the lot up on a small hill. That building is also vacant, but is in better condition and is not the target of any city code enforcement actions at this time, Handshoe said.
At Wednesday's hearing, property owners did produce some receipts regarding asbestos removal work that is supposed to start mid-month, and Handshoe said the owners will be coming before the Board of Works and Public Safety seeking a variance about foundation issues, although it's unclear how the three-member board — with the mayor being one of those three members — will respond to requests to deviate from city codes and regulations.
If improvements aren't made in accordance with the city's codes, it's likely to noncompliance would push the building one step closer to demolition.
Unlike other unsafe property demolitions the city does, which it typically pays for out of city funds to remove a vacant, abandoned or dilapidated house or structure, the pawn shop's demolition would come at the property owner's expense.
The location of the building just north of downtown has made it a focal point for the city, which is in the midst on ongoing improvements to its Main Street core between Rush Street and the railroad tracks.
The city invested in a $1.57 million streetscape that replaced sidewalks and curbs and added new decorative lighting, trees and electrical upgrades along Main Street. This year, the city also paid to finally repave Main Street — a project it was holding off on until the curb and gutter work was completed — giving the downtown fresh, smooth roads to work with.
Now, Kendallville is in the midst of preparing facade projects that will upgrade several downtown buildings and be paid for out of a $2 million PreservINg Main Street earmarked for property renovations that also help preserve historic character in small-town downtowns.
But because the downtown is located in the middle of the major area traffic thoroughfares in S.R. 3 and U.S. 6, Handshoe said the city also has to pay mind to the areas of Main Street leading up to the downtown from both the north and south.
North Main Street has been the city's priority so far, with the formation of Kendallville Restorations Inc. in 2019, a nonprofit that is focused on neighborhood stabilization and rehabilitation primarily in the area north of the railroad tracks. That organization's has been playing a role in purchasing and rehabbing residential properties one by one in a long-range effort to improve the quality and aesthetics of properties in the downtown's north gateway.
"The access to (downtown) needs help, so that's why we created the Kendallville Restorations," Handshoe said. "We're putting all of this investment into the downtown and you have that (pawn shop) that's dragging it down."
The next status hearing in the court case is set for Jan. 28, 2022.
