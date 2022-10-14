LAGRANGE — A few LaGrange streets near the courthouse will be briefly closed Saturday morning, as a local sorority does its best to raise money to help a LaGrange family battling cancer.
The Tri Kappa Mu is holding its annual Pumpkin Dash for Cancer, a 5K Run/Walk Saturday on the north side of the LaGrange County Courthouse lawn. The race begins at 10 p.m. Registration opens at 9 a.m. The cost to enter the dash is $30.
Proceeds raised by the event will go to help the Fry family of LaGrange in their battle with cancer. Megan Fry, a mother of two young children, was diagnosed with leukemia and needs to undergo a bone marrow transplant. Proceeds from this event will go directly to the Fry family to help them cover the cost of expenses as they fight Megan’s cancer.
Participants will navigate a course that runs through LaGrange’s streets and circles back to the courthouse.
In addition to the run/walk, the dash will feature local craft vendors, music, and several food trucks. Representatives with the Indiana Donor Network will set up an informational booth to talk to people about being a donor.
The dash takes place rain for shine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.