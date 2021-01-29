ALBION — With its job to promote the recreational opportunities in the county, the Noble County Park Board reveled in some success in its monthly meeting Wednesday at the Noble County Office Complex-South.
Park board member Jeff Boyle discussed the success of the 18-hole disc golf course at Kenney Park.
On a recent winter morning with temperatures in the teens, there were people taking advantage of the course, he told the other members. After a recent snow, he also saw two people on the course.
“They were carrying a broom so they could sweep the tees off,” Boyle said.
Those aren’t isolated incidents, Boyle said. And people aren’t just using Ligonier’s course, either. Kendallville has its own course, so does Albion at Hidden Diamonds Park.
It’s drawing people to the area.
“A lot of people are coming up from Fort Wayne because it’s less crowded and there are premier courses,” Boyle said. “It’s turned into a major thing.”
Board members said this is the type of outdoor activity they want to see increased in Noble County, and briefly discussed how it could help push the success even higher.
Also at Wednesday’s meeting:
• The board heard about an area resident who wanted the board’s input on perhaps establishing an off-road ATV park somewhere in Noble County. The board said it would contact the resident and invite him to a future meeting.
• The board also decided to extend an invitation to Nancy Brown, who is the president of the Elkhart River Restoration Association. Brown is seeking a grant which could eventually impact the watershed in Noble County, including the Elkhart River.
The board has expressed a keen interest in pushing for more usage of the Elkhart River as a recreational opportunity.
• The board voted unanimously to nominate Rome City resident Dianne Scott to fill the vacant seat left when former board member Ray Scott retired. The board authorized member Scott Allen to write a letter to the Noble County Council requesting that Scott be appointed to the seat.
• Albion resident and Purdue Extension Board member Ron Sides attended Wednesday’s meeting. The extension has an ex-officio board member on the Noble County Park Board. The extension had been represented by Doug Keenan before he retired from the extension.
Sides brings a wealth of experience to the position. He is president of the local Master Gardeners group and is also a Master Naturalist who donates his time at the Gene Stratton-Porter State Historic Site.
• Board member Jim Haddock motioned for Allen to serve another term as president of the board.
“He has done a very good job,” Haddock said. “He is open and fair.”
Allen accepted the nomination. Boyle was selected to serve as vice president of the board, with Haddock agreeing to serve as secretary.
