Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Saturday through Tuesday morning, according to jail records.
Paul A. Lothamer, 52, of the 3200 block of East C.R. 100N, Albion, was booked at 9:26 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Mitchell T. Miller, 30, of the 1000 block of North Van Buren Street, Auburn, was booked at 9:24 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Class A misdemeanor charge. No further charging information provided.
Andrew M. Serafini, 25, of the 700 block of Lafontaine Street, Huntington, was booked at 10:06 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Catherine I. Shepherd, 30, of the 8100 block of East Backwater Road, North Webster, was booked at 6:15 p.m. Sunday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Travis A. Smith, 36, of the 500 block of South Orchard Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 4:01 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Smith was held without bond.
Roy L. Allen, 42, of the 800 block of West U.S. 6, Ligonier, was arrested at 10:54 a.m. Monday on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Allen was held on $500 cash bond.
Richard K. Burget, 27, of the 6700 block of East U.S. 33, Churubusco, was arrested at 10:07 a.m. Monday on three warrants, each charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Burget was held on $1,500 bond.
Michael R. Campbell II, 28, of the 300 block of Willowbrook Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 10:08 p.m. Monday by Kendallville police on a charge of criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor. Campbell was held without bond.
Erik J. Cowen, 37, of the 100 block of North Main Street, Avilla, was arrested at 2:45 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Cowen was held on $2,500 bond.
Robert S. Fetters, 33, of the 00 block of EMS T26 Lane, Leesburg, was arrested at 4:35 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 5 felony. No further charging information provided. Fetters was held without bond.
Joseph N. Lewallen, 42, of the 800 block of Clarinet Boulevard East, Elkhart, was arrested at 10:39 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 5 felony. No further charging information provided. Lewallen was held on $5,000 bond.
Cody W. Nelson, 29, of the 00 block of East Edgewater Drive, Garrett, was arrested at 11:14 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Nelson was held without bond.
David S. Sanders, 47, homeless, was arrested at 4:01 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on two warrants, each charging a Level 6 felony and a third warrant for which no charge level was provided. No further charging information provided. Sanders was held without bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.